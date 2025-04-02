New Colts Signing Receives High Praise from Former Coach
The Indianapolis Colts had a busy start to the new league year, and it all started with signing former Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum.
Bynum was the first signing made by Colts general manager Chris Ballard in an effort to improve a lackluster secondary that suffered from poor play and injuries last season. The Colts ranked 30th in the league in opposing completion percentage, allowing a 69.36% completion rate.
Bynum was brought in to mitigate big plays and force turnovers to replace former starter Julian Blackmon. Through the first four years of his career, Bynum has recorded eight interceptions and three forced fumbles while starting 54 games.
At the NFL's annual league meeting, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to the media about what the Colts will get in a player like Bynum.
"[Cam Bynum] has really sat next to Harrison [Smith] for his whole career," said O'Connell (h/t James Boyd | The Athletic). "I mean talk about high-IQ players, and this is a guy that hasn't been playing safety his whole life. He's making up for time lost with phenomenal physical traits of a former corner."
O'Connell mentioned Bynum's innate willingness to make tackles at the safety position while simultaneously covering the deep part of the field. O'Connell went on to talk about Bynum's versatility and how he can be used across the field.
"...Depending on what scheme they're gonna play Cam in, he's got the versatility to really be a deep field safety, an at-the-line-of-scrimmage player, a blitzer. He can play some of the big nickel role, if you need him to."
The Colts signed Bynum to a four-year deal worth up to $60 million to make him the new go-to guy in the safety room. According to Pro Football Focus, Bynum played the second-most coverage snaps (705) in the league last year, reflecting his tenacity, health, and will to stay on the field no matter the situation.
After starting every game over the past three seasons in Minnesota, the Colts will need to rely on Bynum to hold down the fort in Lou Anarumo's system. Bynum was likely a top target for Anarumo, so it'll be interesting to see how he's utilized under one of the more creative defensive schemes in the league.