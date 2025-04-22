Colts' Ballard Not Going to Shy Away From QB in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2025 NFL draft with seven of their own picks, no more, no less. Barring any trades, the Colts will start their draft with the 14th overall pick on Thursday.
There's been plenty of speculation on how the Colts will strategize their draft and if they'll focus on a "win now" concept. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has hardly given any insight into the team's plan, but it's easy to assume that they'll focus on highly athletic players like years prior.
Looking past glaring team needs, the Colts have talked with multiple quarterbacks prior to the draft. Ballard discussed those meetings with the media, saying that you never know when knowing a quarterback's background can be useful.
Indianapolis has talked with some big name passers including Quinn Ewers from Texas and Tyler Shough from Louisville. Both are expected to be on the board during day two and three of the draft, meaning the Colts could use a late-round pick on either.
Ballard even said the team would be willing to spend a top-tier pick on a quarterback if the opportunity presented itself.
“I think every year – I mean, like you don't ever want to pass up a player you think has got a chance to be really good," Ballard said. "I think you can say it for every position, but especially at quarterback... If there’s a player that we deem worthy of [drafting in the first or second round], absolutely. Why wouldn’t we?”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The top of this year's quarterback class is headlined by Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, two polarizing prospects. It's not likely that either falls to the 14th overall pick, but you never know what could happen.
When asked about how he will analyze quarterback in the offseason, Ballard focused entirely on Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"Who gives us our best chance to win?... Sometimes you’ve got to struggle before you can be good, all right? And we’ve got two guys that have had some really strong flashes, and they've had some bad moments too, and that's OK. I think both of them will be better because of this, and I think the team will be better because of it."
Richardson is entering the third year of his rookie contract after getting drafted fourth overall in 2023. Jones will be in his seventh year at the professional level, creating a unique competition for the starting role.
If Ballard chooses to add another face in the draft, there's a slim chance there could be a three-way competition. Any rookie would have to truly earn his spot on the roster, especially since the team handed Jason Bean a contract at the end of last season.
As the draft inches closer, keep an eye on what quarterbacks remain after Thursday and Friday. There could be an opportunity for the Colts to snatch a steal during the early rounds on Saturday in an attempt to bring more competition and security to the quarterback room.