Colts Continue with Defense in Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts enacted a completely different approach to 2025 in free agency. However, the NFL draft is close (April 24th) and the Colts still need to nail their picks to help the team achieve more than eight victories.
Pro Football Focus believes that despite Indy signing Charvarius Ward to a four-year, $60 million deal, they'll go the route of Texas Longhorn's defensive back, Jahdae Barron with the 14th overall selection.
John Kosko breaks it down in his mock: "The Colts have lacked consistency in their secondary the past couple of seasons, so they select the best cornerback available.," said Kosko. "Barron is fast and fluid and would fit well into defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s zone scheme. Barron can play any position in the secondary if needed, but his instincts would be best at outside cornerback."
The Colts have names like Ward, Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, and JuJu Brents to occupy the outside cornerback spots. However, if the Colts want to go above and beyond for their defensive coverage, perhaps they'll choose Barron if they're playing the 'best available' game.
Barron put up 226 tackles (21 for loss), eight interceptions, and 24 passes defended in five seasons with Texas through 57 games. 2024 was his best season, as he picked off five passes, defended 11, and earned an All-American designation.
If the Colts don't have access to tight-end Tyler Warren, Barron might be more alluring. However, this selection puts third-year corner Brents on full notice. Brents is now the CB5 on the depth chart after being chosen as a potential CB1 in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Sitting behind Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jones, and Womack are in front of Brents, so there's a wild potential that he's at the sixth spot if this mock goes down and Barron shines.
However, this isn't a likely scenario with seven cornerbacks that will probably be on the 53-man roster. Barron is a serious talent, but Indianapolis might need an edge rusher with the departure of Dayo Odeyingbo. Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu are the starters on each side but need more explosiveness around them.
Also, as mentioned before, if Warren is at 14 there is nearly no chance the Colts pass him up given how awful the team's tight ends were as pass-catchers in 2024. The Colts have parts of the roster to address, but suddenly cornerback isn't one of them.
This is as critical of a draft as Chris Ballard has seen, as his future hangs in the balance. If the draft is anything like his 2025 free agency, there might be a trade-up to snag a sure-fire play maker like Penn State's Warren. It's Ballard's forte' to work the draft, so it'll be something to watch if he decides to execute a move for a valued target.
