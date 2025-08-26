Colts Cut Hometown Kid, Set to Workout Familiar Face
The Indianapolis Colts waived third-year cornerback JuJu Brents on Monday afternoon as the team continues to make cuts for the 53-man roster, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Just before news broke on Brents, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Colts will host a workout with former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
Brents was a second-round pick in 2023 but has dealt with unfortunate injury issues throughout the early stages of his career. The 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans last year, and it kept him out for practically the entire season.
In his 11 appearances, Brents recorded 50 tackles, six passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. With the recent benching of Anthony Richardson, this move means that both of the Colts' first two picks in 2023 will not be seeing the field.
Brents grew up in Indianapolis, attending Warren Central high school. After receiving plenty of Division I offers, Brents chose to play at the University of Iowa, where he struggled to stay on the field. He then transferred to Kansas State, where he broke out onto the scene with five interceptions over the course of two years.
The Colts are looking toward Hilton, an eight-year veteran, as a possible addition to the roster before Week 1 rolls around. The two sides have "mutual interest" in getting a deal done, with Hilton set to work out in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Hilton entered the league as an undrafted free agent but made a name for himself after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. After four years in the black and gold, Hilton moved to Cincinnati where he teamed up with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
The 31-year-old appeared in 60 games (36 starts) for the Bengals, tallying six interceptions, 24 passes defended, one forced fumble, and two sacks. At 5-foot-9, Hilton matches the height of current nickel corner Kenny Moore II, making it likely that Anarumo would use the two in similar ways.
Hilton spent the preseason with the Miami Dolphins, who are the Week 1 opponent for the Colts. He stayed in Miami for less than a month before getting cut on Monday.