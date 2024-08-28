Colts Potentially Hosting Former Pro-Bowl Running Back on Visit
The Indianapolis Colts cut down their roster to 53 players yesterday, but they may not be finished making moves.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reports that after a visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, former All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook may have a visit with the Colts.
"A Cowboys source said RB Dalvin Cook was in good shape but they are only interested in possibly signing him to practice squad at this point," Hill posted on X. "Cook may have another visit with Colts. He has some decisions to make."
Cook has been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past few years. After being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Cook became the team's lead back in his second season and saw his career take off. Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career while being selected to four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022.
However, 2023 saw Cook fall off a cliff in terms of production. After the Vikings released Cook for salary cap purposes, he signed with the New York Jets and only gained 214 yards on 67 carries in 15 games. It was a far cry from the 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns he tallied in 2022.
Signing Cook would be a puzzling move for the Colts. It is no secret the lead back in Indy is Jonathan Taylor, who the Colts feel will have a huge year next to Anthony Richardson. The Colts have also publically voiced their confidence in backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.
However, the Colts only kept three running backs on the roster after waiving Evan Hull during roster cuts. If the Colts bring in Cook and determine he would add depth to the room, Cook would compete with Sermon and Goodson for the backup role to Taylor. The Colts will likely be active on the waiver wire as they search to add talent cut from other teams.
The Colts take on the Houston Texans in 11 days to kick off the 2024 regular season. Time will tell if Cook is a part of Indy's opening-day roster.
