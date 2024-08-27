Indianapolis Colts Roster Cuts and Waiver Claims Tracker 2024
The Shane Steichen-led Indianapolis Colts have already started their process to trim down the roster to 53 names by 4:00 pm EST today. Below is every updated waiving and release that Indianapolis has executed thus far.
Released
-Greg Ward | Wide Receiver
-Tyrie Cleveland | Wide Receiver
-Derek Rivers | Defensive End
-Ronnie Harrison Jr. | Safety
Waived
-Marcel Dabo | Safety
-Michael Tutsie | Safety
-Clay Fields III | Cornerback
-Spender Shrader | Kicker
-Demetric Felton | Running Back
-Mike Panasiuk | Center/Guard
-Levi Bell | Defensive End
-Kedon Slovis | Quarterback
-Derek Slywka | Wide Receiver
-Mike Smith Jr. | Linebacker
The Colts still have to get everything squared away by the 4:00 p.m. deadline and ensure that everything is in order as the regular season opener with the Houston Texans is fast approaching.
Stars like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, guard Quenton Nelson, and safety Julian Blackmon have nothing to worry about but preparing for the regular season. However, for other back-end talents and roster bubble hopefuls, the next few hours will be hectic and stressful. Indianapolis and general manager Chris Ballard will be hard at work to make the tough decisions for the 2024 campaign.
