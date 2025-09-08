Colts' Daniel Jones Discusses Impressive Debut, Week 1 Win
Daniel Jones is well aware of the discourse surrounding him over the years.
Many have disregarded the former top-10 pick as a lost cause. After finishing his tenure with the New York Giants by going 3-13 in his last 16 starts, most have written him off as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
He also understands that this year with the Indianapolis Colts may be his final shot to be a starter in the league. Jones admitted last week that his season will be heavily judged by the number of wins he and the Colts are able to capture.
One week in, and Jones has already led Indy to a win, broken a curse, made NFL history, and given Colts fans a reason to be more optimistic about 2025.
Jones put together a stellar performance in his Indy debut, going 22-of-29 (75.9%) for 272 yards and a touchdown as the Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins 33-8 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jones also added 26 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, leading the Colts to their first Week 1 victory since 2013.
On a day when late-owner Jim Irsay was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, Jones and the Colts did the best thing they could to honor the franchise icon: Win.
"It felt good to get a win for sure," Jones said after the game. "Thought we played well and the team played well. ... I think we feel good about the start for sure. Some things to clean up and work on, but I think everyone on our team is mature enough, knows enough that we've got to continue to grow and improve."
Jones and the Colts' offense were able to get whatever they wanted against the Dolphins, becoming the first team to score on every one of their possessions since 1977. It was a balanced, attacking game plan from head coach Shane Steichen that generated 418 yards of total offense as the Colts moved the ball at will.
The defense also did its part in the blowout, as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had the Dolphins' offense desperately searching for answers in his debut with the team. Indy surrendered only 211 total yards while racking up three sacks and generating three turnovers.
The Colts dominated the Dolphins in every facet of the game despite many expecting a close contest. However, nothing about Sunday's performance came as a shock to those in the locker room.
“I don't think it was surprising to us," Jones remarked. "We've had a lot of confidence based on our preparation and the work we put in through training camp – and kind of where we think we've grown and improved. You always got to go out there and do it on the field and perform, so there's that element to it. But no, we weren't surprised."
While the Colts were not surprised by the outcome, many on the outside were surprised by Jones’ efficiency with the football. He routinely found Michael Pittman Jr. (six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown) and Tyler Warren (seven catches for 76 yards) all over the field. He kept the chains moving, routinely finding his open receivers and getting the Colts in the correct protections and plays.
It's exactly what Steichen envisioned when he named Jones as the team's starting quarterback and what his teammates have seen from the veteran since he entered the building.
“It was huge," Steichen admitted about Jones' impact. "Like I said, we want to stay on schedule and complete balls. ... We’ve got to continue that every week. It’s one week at a time. But that's the preparation he puts in. He was ready to roll and guys went out there and made plays for him.”
“I think that's what we expected of (Jones)," Warren stated. "That's what we've seen in camp. It was nothing surprising to us as an offense or a team. That’s the type of player he is, and he's going to be great for us down the road.”
Jones also etched himself in the record books by becoming just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 250 yards and record two rushing touchdowns in a season opener. The others on that list include Otto Graham, Jim McMahon, John Elway, and Troy Aikman. Not a bad group to be a part of.
The Colts and Jones are certainly riding high after the victory, and deservedly so. However, they also understand that the NFL season is a long one. A dominating performance one week can be followed by a disappointing one the next.
The focus for Jones and the Colts over the next week will be on how they can build on the victory and improve in Week 2. The Colts will welcome the Denver Broncos to Lucas Oil Stadium next week, a playoff team from a year ago and a squad many consider to be improved in 2025.
The Broncos are a much tougher matchup on paper than what the Dolphins provided in Week 1. But Jones believes the Colts are poised to handle their victory the right way, using it to better themselves for their next opponent.
"I think the best teams can improve when they win and see what we still could have done better, and opportunities we missed, or things that weren't as sharp as they should have been, and grow from that," Jones explained. "So, I think we have a mature team and guys who understand that mindset, but can definitely build some confidence from this win.”
The confidence is already building that the Colts and Jones may surprise people in the coming months. There's a long season ahead, and Jones' year in Indy will not be judged on one game. However, it's hard to ask more out of a debut than what "Danny Dimes" – or maybe it's "Indiana Jones" now – produced on Sunday.
“Danny went out there and crushed it today," Pittman said with a smile. "I'm not sure it could have went better."