Colts Have Draft Pick that Could Surprise
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a good draft by getting eight total picks after a trade back. While everyone will discuss tight end Tyler Warren (14th overall) and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (45th overall), another player might have starter prowess.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler had an article discussing the favorite pick and a day-three selection who might surprise. For the latter, it's the latter. After a trade back from 117th overall to 127th for an additional sixth-rounder (190), the Colts used that pick to get Iowa State's Jalen Travis.
Brugler believes Travis might be a three-day pick who can become a starter. Here's what Brugler had to say.
"With the Colts breaking in a few new starters on the offensive line, we might see the coaches experiment with different combinations. And it wouldn’t be surprising for Travis to see snaps at right tackle, if Braden Smith moves inside or has to miss any time."
The likelihood of Braden Smith moving inside from right tackle to guard is low, but Travis was probably drafted to be the swing tackle behind Smith and Bernhard Raimann. With that being said, last year Matt Goncalves was the swing tackle and saw ample action with Raimann and Smith suffering injuries.
Goncalves saw 230 snaps at left tackle and 333 at right, accounting for 563 total. With that equation last year, there's a great chance that Travis will see some action. As for Goncalves, given that Indy didn't select a guard in the draft, it means that Goncalves is likely the new starter after Will Fries' departure.
It'll be all about competition with fellow tackle Blake Freeland for Travis. Freeland was thrust into a similar role to Goncalves in 2023 but struggled mightily against NFL-level pass-rushers, prompting the Colts to make sure the position is secure.
While Smith might not move inside, he is a free agent in 2026 and isn't likely to be retained. If Travis can play well and show Tony Sparano Jr. that he's legitimate, that might be the successor to Smith once he departs to a new franchise.
It's far too early to tell, but Travis was great at pass protection in college, securing a Pro Football Focus blocking grade of 85.8 on 475 passing snaps. He only allowed a lone sack and put the hurt on edge rushers. However, while he's great at pass-blocking, Travis can improve as a run-blocker.
Travis has a decently high ceiling and might turn into a starter. But it's not something to hang the hat on with a fourth-round pick. We'll see if Raimann and Smith can stay healthier than in 2024 and if Travis gets starting experience in his rookie tilt.
