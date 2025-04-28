Colts' Draft Pick Named One of Biggest Reaches
The Indianapolis Colts fixed up multiple positional needs in the 2025 NFL draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Colts' secondary was under constant fire last season, leading to general manager Chris Ballard signing two $60-million free agents and using a third-round pick on a cornerback. The Colts selected Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley with the 80th overall pick to help solidify roster depth.
Walley was a four-year impact player at Minnesota and totaled 155 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one sack during his stay. At 5-foot-11, Walley is a tad undersized but still played as an outside corner.
Some analysts were critical of the Colts drafting Walley in the third round and thought that the team may have reached. Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko was one of them, naming Walley as one of the biggest reaches on day two of the draft.
"A player PFF’s big board likes better than consensus, Walley is our 136th-rated prospect," Kosko wrote. "While his raw stats from 2024 look very good (41.8% completion rate allowed, 57.8 passer rating allowed), Walley lacks strength, which shows up in a high number of missed tackles. If he can get strong at the next level, he can develop into a solid player, but his ceiling might be capped."
Missed tackles were one of the major issues within the Colts' defense last season. Linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed combined for 48 missed tackles by themselves, despite ranking toward the top of the league in terms of tackles made.
Though Walley's strength may be of worry, he earned Second-Team All-Big 10 honors in 2024. Walley's determination to perform through injuries in the combine stood out to Ballard, earning him a job offer with the Colts.
Ballard is unconcerned with analysts' opinions, saying that the team's big board is always going to differ from outside opinions.
"I don't care where everybody thinks they're going to go – I don't. We grade them and we take them. We think he's got a chance to be a really good starting corner in this league," Ballard said.
When asked about what stood out about Walley, Ballard raved about his entire game.
“Speed, toughness, instincts – he’s got good ball skills. I think he's a really good football player... his speed is unique and his toughness is unique. One thing we always ask is, what unique do they have if they're shorter to overcome it?”
Walley's never been defined by his size, and he'll have ample opportunity to shine in Lou Anarumo's defense, which plans to use defensive backs creatively. Though he played on the outside in college, there's a chance that Walley plays behind Kenny Moore II as the nickelback in Indianapolis.
The important thing is Ballard and Anarumo believe Walley is a quality fit in terms of skill and character. There's no way you can call anyone a reach until they have a fair opportunity to play. Ballard believes in his draft strategy, but time will tell if it pays off.