Colts Dubbed Top Landing Spot for Elite Defender
The Indianapolis Colts lost one of their top edge rushers in Dayo Odeyingbo this offseason after his rookie contract expired. The Colts replaced Odeyingbo with JT Tuimoloau in the second round of this year's NFL draft, but the team might not be done yet.
The Colts have been linked with Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson throughout the offseason thanks to his connection to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Bengals permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade in March, but no progress has been made.
Hendrickson is currently amid contract negotiations with the Bengals, but the team has failed to offer him a salary he deems acceptable. Currently, Hendrickson is riding a one-year deal with a $15.8 million base salary that he says he'll refuse to play under if no new deal is signed.
That means the Colts may be in luck. CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin feels the Colts are a top-five potential trade destination for Hendrickson if he chooses to leave Cincinnati this offseason.
"The Colts spent an early pick on Laiatu Latu just last offseason, and Kwity Paye has been a steady starter on the other side," Benjamin wrote. "Indy ranked just 25th in sacks in 2024, however, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo ran the Bengals' defense when Cincinnati spent big bucks to lure Hendrickson from the Saints; he personally oversaw each of Hendrickson's prolific seasons in the AFC North."
Hendrickson joined the Bengals in the 2021 season and has recorded 57 sacks over four years in Cincinnati. He's tallied 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, the most of any player in the league.
The Colts get back their 2023 sack leader in Samson Ebukam this year after he missed last season with a torn Achilles he suffered in training camp. The Colts' pass rush rotation will consist of Ebukam, Paye, Latu, Tuimoloau, Tyquan Lewis, and Isaiah Land.
If Indianapolis wants to make another splash, Hendrickson would be a near guarantee to record double-digit sacks. Though Indy has around $20 million in cap space, they could backload any potential extension and secure their pass rush for the near future.
Before the draft, it was reported that the asking price for Hendrickson was at least a first-round pick. Now that nobody has done business over the past few months, there's a chance the Bengals are willing to sell Hendrickson for a bit less, especially if they don't want to pay him.
Hendrickson is the 11th highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL by annual average, despite his top-flight numbers. The top rushers earn about $35 million annually, a number that likely fits Hendrickson's worth.
If the Bengals fail to offer Hendrickson an extension, the Colts would be a perfect landing spot. His connection with Anarumo would make him a perfect trade candidate before the 2025 season kicks off.