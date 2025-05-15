Colts Explain Why They Took Down Schedule Release Video
Schedule release day across the NFL has become known as an outlet for the digital and social media teams across the NFL to put out their most creative ways to announce their team's schedule for the season.
The league had its release on Wednesday night, and the Indianapolis Colts put out a Minecraft-themed video to announce each game in their season. While the team attempted to have fun with it, they were harsh with some of their clips, starting with Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. This landed them in some hot water, leading to the Colts removing the video shortly after releasing it, and offering the following statement on Thursday morning:
“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."
In the clip, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is depicted as an actual dolphin who got pulled over in the water by a Coast Guard boat, referencing when Hill was pulled over and detained by police before a game last season.
The Colts replaced the original release video with a clip of players leaving the practice field, guessing which matchups they will have by week.
Before the Colts' original video was taken down, many people saved it, including Colts fan "CLew" on X.
The Colts host the Dolphins in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, on September 7, at 1:00 p.m. E.T.