Justin Walley: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files
NFL players are part of a very exclusive group.
The number of players who make it onto an NFL roster is slim. Less than 1% of all high school football players in America will play a snap of professional football someday.
However, some families beat the odds entirely and are fortunate enough to have multiple members reach the NFL. For young generations of the family, leaning on those who know what it takes to make it can be a huge advantage. But ultimately, they still need to work and perform at a high level to reach the top.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Horseshoe Huddle that gives you the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique, while also detailing how they help the Colts. Next up, Justin Walley, who may have family ties to the NFL but is looking to forge his own path as he realizes his dream.
A Football Family
Walley was born on September 22, 2002, in Greene County, MS, to Oliver Walley and Kandice McCann. Justin and his two brothers were blessed with athletic genes, with Oliver playing basketball and running track while Kandice earned basketball and softball scholarships for Jones College.
Growing up, Justin idolized his older brother, Jaden. Jaden started playing football at a young age, making Justin want to play as well. Jaden would eventually commit to Mississippi State, earning Freshman All-SEC honors and playing five years for the Bulldogs.
However, Jaden was not Justin's only family member who had success in football. His cousin, Dee McCann, was a cornerback at Jones County Junior College and West Virginia before playing in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Walley also has another NFL cousin, former Colts' wide receiver Donte Moncrief. Moncrief was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2014 and played four of his seven years in Indy, totaling 152 catches for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns.
With multiple cousins playing in the NFL and wanting to follow in his brother's footsteps, Walley began playing flag football when he was only six years old. From there, he ventured into tackle football with the Pop Warner Bearcats. Despite a smaller frame, Walley stood out as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
The Walley brothers were making a name for themselves and developed a stellar work ethic from a young age. Justin credits his parents for instilling that work ethic in them through the dedication they showed to their family.
“The reason why I’m here is my family," Walley admitted. "My dad used to wake up at 3 a.m. to go to work, come home, then drive us an hour to Mobile for practice every day when we were little. His dedication and my mom’s dedication taught us what hard work really was. Without them, I wouldn’t be standing right here.”
As Justin and Jaden were thriving on the football field, the family moved to D'Iberville, MS. It would be at D'Iberville High that both Walley boys would leave a legacy and attract attention from college programs all over the country.
The Journey to Mississippi Mr. Football
Coaches at D'Iberville took note of Walley's talent placing him on the varsity team as a freshman. He earned a starting spot at cornerback and served as a backup running back for the Warriors.
Walley posted 46 tackles and an interception in his first year at D'Iberville, showing star potential as a defender while his brother became a standout on offense. Walley improved on those numbers as a sophomore, finishing with 43 tackles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble while earning all-conference honors.
After his stellar sophomore campaign, Walley received his first three offers, all from SEC schools. Mississippi State (who also offered Jaden), Auburn, and Arkansas already had their sights set on Walley. And they would not be the last.
Walley continued to dominate the competition as a junior. While backing up his brother at running back, Walley became a turnover-forcing machine for the Warriors with seven forced fumbles and an interception to go along with 74 tackles. He also added 348 rushing yards on offense while blocking two punts and a field goal on special teams.
The younger Walley was becoming a do-everything player and one of the top recruits in Mississippi. He had thrived on defense for the past three seasons, but with Jaden off to Starkville and Mississippi State, Justin would finally get the chance to be a two-way star.
Walley started at running back and cornerback for D'Iberville as a senior, putting together a historic season for the Warriors. He racked up 1,005 rushing yards, 329 receiving yards, and 20 total touchdowns for the Warriors. He also added 55 tackles, two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and three blocked kicks.
Walley's incredible season helped lead D'Iberville to a 10-1 record and the 2020 regional championship. But the biggest accolade came when Walley was named 6A Mississippi Mr. Football for 2020. It was a well-deserved honor for a player who never stopped working to take his game to new heights.
"It feels amazing," Walley said after winning the award. "It means a lot, just to see the people from my hometown really care about and support you, whatever you’re doing. This award means a lot to me.”
As Walley took the Mississippi high school scene by storm, more collegiate offers came his way. Walley was considered a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and No.12 recruit in Mississippi. He had plenty of options, including joining his brother in Starkville.
Walley narrowed his choices to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, and Baylor before his senior year. While he considered teaming up with his brother again, Walley was ready to step out from his brother's shadow and create his own path.
Walley committed to head coach P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, looking to leave just as big of a mark on the Big Ten as he did at D'Iberville.
A Ball Hawk in the Big Ten
Walley was the 13th-ranked recruit in the Golden Gophers 2021 class. He graduated early and headed to Minneapolis in January 2021 to begin working out and practicing with the team. Walley wanted to make an impact on the team as early as possible.
Like he did in high school, it would not take long for Walley to find a starting role on defense. While he saw action in every game as a freshman, Walley took over as a starter for the Golden Gophers in just his eighth game. From then on out, Walley would start every game the rest of his collegiate career.
Walley earned the starting role due to his aggressive nature and ability to make plays on the ball. He finished with 29 tackles, an interception, eight passes defended, and a forced fumble. Walley earned Freshman All-American honors that season and quickly became a playmaker on the Golden Gophers' defense.
He continued to have a nose for the ball as a sophomore, with 39 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended, and a forced fumble while being named to the Academic All-Big Ten team. Walley did more of the same as a junior, tallying 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, nine passes defended, and a forced fumble while earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.
Walley had become known as a consistent threat in the Minnesota secondary over his first three seasons. But, just as he did at D'Iberville, he saved his best season for his senior year.
Despite only playing 10 games due to an MCL injury, Walley racked up 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, a career-high 12 passes defended, and a sack. Walley was named Second-Team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten to cap off his college career.
Walley finished with 155 tackles, seven interceptions, and 34 passes defended in 49 games as a member of the Golden Gophers. He ranks in the top five in school history in passes defended and proved to be a tough matchup for wide receivers across the Big Ten.
While Walley never earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, coaches and teammates trusted Walley to handle the opposing team's best receiver every week. More often than not, Walley would deliver.
While he had another year of eligibility, Walley decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. After running a very nice 4.40 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, the draft range was wide for the cornerback. While some considered Walley a Day 2 pick due to his speed and ball skills, others projected he would be taken late on Day 3 due to a lack of size and physical traits.
When the draft finally came, Walley's agent told him he could be taken anywhere between the second and sixth rounds. So, Walley split the difference, setting his expectations for round four.
However, when the 80th pick came along in the third round, Walley's phone lit up. The Colts were on the other line, ready to make his dreams come true.
"It was surreal," Walley remarked after the draft. "It's something you always (dream about) growing up as a kid. You see (it) on TV and you always just think about that feeling. But when it actually happens, it's a whole different level.
"It's probably the best experience of my life."
How Walley Helps the Colts
Many were surprised to see the Colts take Walley on Day 2, as numerous draft pundits had a Day 3 grade on the Golden Gophers' cornerback. But when Chris Ballard and the Colts have convictions about a player, they do not care about the outside world's opinion.
While Walley does not have the size or athletic traits (5.97 RAS) that the Colts usually require of their cornerbacks, he has impressive instincts in coverage that help lead to tremendous ball production. He has the speed to stick with receivers and great burst to drive on the ball. Whether in man or zone, Walley stays patient and waits for the right opportunity to make a play.
Walley also has an aggressive nature to his game despite lacking ideal size and length. His aggressiveness can lead to grabbing at receivers and penalties but also makes every rep a dogfight between himself and the receiver. Walley is also not afraid to mix it up against the run, shooting downhill to make a tackle on the ball carrier.
The selection of Walley in the third round despite more pressing needs for the Colts points to this pick being for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Walley's speed, vision, and ability in man coverage are traits Anarumo wants out of his cornerbacks.
Walley also has plenty of experience in many of the different coverage elements Anarumo incorporates into his defensive scheme. All of these factors signal Anarumo having a role in Walley coming to Indy.
While Walley spent most of his time as an outside cornerback for the Golden Gophers, he has the skill set to play inside as well. Indy already has one of the best nickels in the league in Kenny Moore II. But the Colts also figure to play more Dime coverage under Anarumo, meaning six defensive backs on the field at once.
Walley can serve as the team's backup nickel behind Moore – learning from the veteran – while providing snaps in one of the slot roles in Dime. The Colts also believe Walley can compete for the starting outside corner role opposite Charvarius Ward against Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III. He'll likely contribute on special teams as well.
Despite what some pundits may think, the Colts believe they got a very talented player for their defense in Walley. When you get a tough, determined player in the right scheme for their strengths, success normally follows.
And if his past is any indication, Walley will be the next one in the family to experience success in the NFL. He may just be the best one yet.
