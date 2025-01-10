Insider Details Possible Colts Defensive Coordinator Candidate
The Indianapolis Colts have begun offseason preparations for the 2025 campaign, already announcing upcoming interviews with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Carolina Panthers interim leader, Steve Wilks after parting ways with the three-year defensive leader, Gus Bradley.
While Anarumo and Wilks make sense as veterans of defensive prowess, there is another coordinator in mind for Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who believes that former Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Giants defensive mind, Wink Martindale.
One name that could be interesting to look at is Wink Martindale—the ex-Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator who’s now at Michigan, and whose scheme is now all over the NFL.- Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
Martindale interviewed for the vacant head coaching position in Indianapolis before Shane Steichen secured the gig, so the Colts' organization knows the veteran defensive coordinator well. Martindale's tenure in the NFL is of experience and success, boasting multiple years leading top-10-level defenses.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
From 2018 to 2020, Martindale's defense for Baltimore was in the top ten for total yards allowed (2018-first; 2019-fourth; 2020-seventh). In all three of those respective seasons, Martindale's defenses were also top three in points allowed (2018-second; 2019-third; 2020-second). These metrics are undeniable. But the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately?' type of league.
In the years following, things weren't so pretty for overall yards, finishing 25th (2021-Ravens), 25th (2022-Giants), and 27th (2023-Giants); as well as finishing bottom half in points allowed during the 2021 through 2023 stretch. After time at the college level with the Michigan Wolverines, Martindale is likely chomping to get back to the zenith of football.
If Indianapolis goes the way of Martindale, they're getting a seasoned defensive leader with years of success under his belt who understands how to win. The only concern is if Martindale can right the ship after three underwhelming seasons to finish his last action as an NFL coach.
Indianapolis has a massive decision ahead in who takes the mantle post-Bradley to lead Steichen's defense. Expect the Colts, like they did when they searched for a head coach in 2023, to leave no stone unturned in finding the right person for the job.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.