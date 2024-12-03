Colts Given Interesting Grade Following 25-24 Win vs. Patriots
With their backs against the wall, the Indianapolis Colts put together an impressive comeback victory on the road Sunday afternoon, taking down the New England Patriots in narrow fashion, 25-24, bringing this team only one game back from .500 at 6-7.
The game was almost out of reach for the Colts in the fourth quarter, as a late Anthony Richardson interception put the ball in the hands of the Patriots with a seven-point lead and eight minutes to go. Yet, a strong defensive effort forced a clutch three-and-out, leading to a dominating 19-play drive and two-point conversion to put Indianapolis ahead with 12 seconds left, and effectively for the rest of the contest.
Following the win, the Colts, along with the rest of the NFL received Week 13 grades from CBS Sports and analyst John Breech, stacking up how well (or how poorly) each squad fared.
In the case of Indianapolis, they received a modest 'B' grade after their win over the Patriots. Breech highlighted how important this game was for Richardson and his development, adding that the second-year Colts quarterback will still have some steps to make heading in his progression into the final four games of the year.
"This game was all about the growth of Anthony Richardson," Breech said. "Although a comeback win like this can do wonders for a young quarterback's confidence, the Colts will need Richardson, who completed just 50% of his passes for 109 yards, to play better overall down the stretch if they want to have any shot of getting into the playoffs."
After the Colts' previous blowout loss vs. the Detroit Lions netted them a C- during CBS Sports' previous edition of grades, an improvement to a B is a sign things are pointing in a positive direction for Indianapolis and their second-year quarterback. Considering a tight competition for a spot in the AFC Wild Card looms on the horizon, it comes at an ideal time.
Looking ahead, four games remain for Indianapolis on the season-- two against divisional opponents in the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. If Richardson can remain sturdy as a dual-threat quarterback in the Colts' offense, and the defensive side can see marginal improvements, securing a top-seven seed is well within the realm of possibilities.
Before the Colts' four-game playoff push gets underway, the guys will have a chance to catch their breath in a much-needed bye for Week 14.
