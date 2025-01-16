Colts' Internal Free Agent Profiles: Will Fries
The Indianapolis Colts selected Will Fries in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. Fries played across the offensive line in college, making starts at both tackle and guard spots at Penn State. He settled in at right guard in his final year of college to better sell himself for the NFL.
Fries was brought initially to compete for a role behind the team's starters, but he quickly earned a place in the Colts' locker room. After what was essentially a redshirt season in 2021, Fries emerged as the team's primary backup at guard for the 2022 season. Starting right guard Danny Pinter struggled mightily in front of Fries, and eventually the former seventh-round pick got his chance in the starting lineup.
Since Week 9 of the 2022 season, Fries has been the starting right guard for the Colts. He has grown exponentially each season, peaking in 2024 as Pro Football Focus' top-graded right guard in the league (through the first five weeks). He suffered a fractured ankle in Week 5 of the season, and the Colts' offense certainly felt the loss on the right side of the offensive line.
At just 26 years old, Fries is entering his prime as an NFL player. If he can get back to the level of play he had early this past season, he could possibly be a pro bowler in the near future.
The Case For Re-Signing
The case for keeping Will Fries is simple; he's too good of a player to let go. Fries' growth as a player has been fascinating in his time with the Colts. He began his starting stint as an adequate run blocker with flashes in the passing game and slowly developed into a fantastic starting guard in all phases.
In just five games played this past season, Fries finished the season ranked as the number five ranked guard in the NFL in run-block grade and the number three overall ranked guard in total grade according to PFF. These strong grades included an elite performance in week one against an incredible Houston Texans' defensive line.
At 6'6" 305 pounds, Fries is a massive starter at the right guard spot. His size allows him to dominate in passing situations, as his long arms allow him to make contact with defenders quickly. Once Fries makes first contact in pass protection, the rep is all but finished. He could still improve a little when it comes to countering speed rushers, but the current place he is at as a pass blocker is fantastic.
As a run blocker, Fries showcases a devastating mean streak with an ability to finish plays. He is a people mover on combo blocks and he has the athleticism to get to the second level and wash out linebackers attempting to read the play. His style of play fits perfectly with how the Colts design their zone blocking scheme with his impressive blend of power and athleticism.
Overall, Fries has taken massive steps forward each and every year as a player for the Colts. These are the types of players that an organization should be prioritizing and rewarding in free agency. At just 26 years old, he is already a top 10-15 right guard in the league, and there is good reason to believe that he can keep growing as a player going forward.
The Case Against Re-Signing
To be blunt, there isn't a good argument against re-signing Fries this offseason. Maybe if his contract demands get to an outrageous figure or the team is concerned about the ankle injury it could make sense, but this should be a no-brainer decision to bring back a core player.
The Colts are looking at $20+ million in cap space this offseason and can make an additional $30+ million more in space with logical cuts across the roster. The team will have enough to afford an ascending young player on the offensive line.
The Final Verdict
Re-signing Fries might be the easiest decision Chris Ballard makes this offseason. Even if he wants to tear down most of the roster he has built and have a fire sale (which seems unlikely), Fries is the type of player to build around going forward. He is an ascending talent on the offensive line that will be an asset for whoever the Colts are starting at quarterback.
It has been an absolute treat to watch Fries grow from a late-round pick to a starting offensive lineman these past four seasons. The Colts like to reward their guys and a player like Fries is certainly deserving of a pay boost this offseason. The Colts would be wise to give it to him.
VERDICT: RE-SIGN HIM
