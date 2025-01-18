Colts' Internal Free Agent Profiles: Dayo Odeyingbo
The Indianapolis Colts selected pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 draft. Odeyingbo was certainly a risk, with little college production and coming off of a torn Achilles in January of his draft year.
The Colts took a shot on upside with Odeyingbo, and the young pass rusher took some time to develop into a rotational player. He finished his first season with the Colts with just one sack and 10 quarterback hurries in only 173 defensive snaps.
Over the next three seasons, Odeyingbo would see his snaps increase on defense every year. He never became a full-fledged starter for the defense, but he settled in as a key rotational rusher in the Colts' NASCAR rush package. He peaked as a rusher back in 2023, leading the Colts with 12 sacks (according to Pro Football Focus) and seven quarterback hits in 365 defensive snaps.
He took a bit of a step back this season (only four sacks and a 24.3% missed tackle rate), but he has flashed an insane amount of talent over the past four years and is still just 25 years old. His rookie contract wasn't an overwhelming win for the Colts, but a raw pass rusher notching 23 sacks in four seasons certainly isn't a bad thing.
The Case For Re-Signing
Odeyingbo was drafted in the second round back in 2021 purely for his traits as a pass rusher. Standing at 6'5", 285 pounds with an 86-inch wingspan, Odeyingbo possesses the length, size, and athleticism to be a handful as an interior pass rusher. He has flashed considerably in his time with the Colts, even if he hasn't fully put it all together.
The peaks in play are truly hard to ignore with Odeyingbo. He had a month-long span back in 2023 where he totaled six sacks in four games, including a three-sack outing against the Carolina Panthers. He had a similarly dominant two-game stretch back in 2022, where he had back-to-back two-sack performances.
Like a streaky shooter in basketball, Odeyingbo enters the zone at times where he is truly unstoppable as a pass rusher.
Odeyingbo consistently ranked among the best in pass rush win rate on the Colts' (admittedly) lackluster edge room the past few seasons. Losing him in free agency would make an underwhelming positional group even worse heading into 2025.
The other wrinkle to throw in with this decision is the search for a new defensive coordinator. The Colts didn't necessarily mismanage Odeyingbo under Gus Bradley, but he could have been optimized a bit better. He spent far too much time rotating between defensive end and defensive tackle, when it feels clear that his natural home is at three-technique behind DeForest Buckner.
The Colts, understandably, wanted to get Odeyingbo more snaps than what Buckner's backup would get, but the vast amount of snaps he was getting at edge potentially hurt his development. He is not a big defensive end, he's an athletic defensive tackle. If the next defensive coordinator acknowledges this fact, Odeyingbo could be better maximized going forward.
The Case Against Re-Signing
Odeyingbo certainly didn't help his case for re-signing with the type of contract year he had in 2024. It wasn't necessarily a bad season by any means, but he struggled to build upon the success he had in the 2023 season. He had a massive opportunity to take a step forward and fill the production void left by Samson Ebukam, and he simply didn't do that.
He struggled to finish plays this past season, ranking second on the team in missed tackle percentage only behind rookie Laiatu Latu. Latu can get a pass considering it's his first season of play, but the Colts simply need better out of a four-year veteran. These misses came in crucial situations on near-sacks and big run plays for opposing offenses.
There is also a growing sentiment in Indianapolis around simply tearing down most of the defense and starting over. The Colts have consistently ranked in the bottom 10 in most defensive metrics over the course of Odeyingbo's contract, even when his play has been at its best. Even if Odeyingbo isn't the biggest issue on the defense by any means, many simply want change on defense for the sake of change.
The Final Verdict
Odeyingbo is an interesting case this offseason for the Colts. He likely won't cash in with a massive contract in free agency, but I don't think his deal is going to be as small as some fans expect. He'll probably fall into the $8-12 million per year range on a two-three-year bridge deal, even with the lackluster final season.
That type of money isn't insignificant, but it's also very doable for the Colts (especially if they release Ebukam this offseason). The real question is whether Odeyingbo is worth that type of money here and if the next defensive coordinator can maximize his talent. He's still only 25 years old and has 16 total sacks in the past two seasons, so there is plenty of talent to work with.
Ultimately, I'm a bit 50/50 on bringing back Odeyingbo, but I tend to lean more towards re-sign on most days. It's tough to give up on a young player who has shown flashes, and teams have been burnt big time in the past for pulling the plug on these types of players before (Trey Hendrickson, Zach Allen, and Javon Hargrave to name a few).
If the Colts make the smart move of releasing Ebukam this offseason, they should have the money available to re-sign Odeyingbo and continue working on this young, athletic project going forward.
VERDICT: RE-SIGN HIM
OTHER IN-HOUSE FREE AGENTS
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.