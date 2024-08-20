Colts Receive Discouraging News on Promising Playmaker
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods is expected to undergo surgery on a toe injury suffered in the team's last preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals per Joel Erickson of the Indy Star.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen told the media there is no timetable for Woods' return and that he is expected to be out for a while. Woods left Saturday's game against the Cardinals and did not return to the field afterward.
Entering his third year in the league, the 2022 third-round pick hasn't blossomed as expected in Indy's offense. A lingering hamstring issue kept Woods sidelined for the entire 2023 season after appearing in 15 games throughout his rookie campaign.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Woods was drafted as an athletic pass catcher who could open the field. His career is highlighted by a two-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 20-17 win during the Matt Ryan era of Colts football.
As the deadline approaches for the 53-man roster, it's unclear how the tight end room will shake out. In practice, Woods has reportedly been underwhelming. In two preseason games, his blocking seemed to have developed but it's difficult to see if he'll fit into the final roster.
Regardless, Indianapolis will be without the 25-year-old to start the season.
