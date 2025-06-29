Colts Pro Bowler Sounds Off On QB Competition
Indianapolis Colts players and coaches have spent much of the last several months throwing their support to third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Whether it's regarding Richardson's incessant injuries, a two-week period last season when he was benched as the starter, or this offseason as he adjusts to competing for his starting role, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone in the organization unwilling to show their support and words of encouragement.
While that support has been unwavering, what everyone seems to want the most is wins; and that doesn't matter if it's with Richardson or Daniel Jones as the quarterback.
Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin was recently a guest on "The SiriusXM Blitz," with host Bruce Murray, and he was asked about the team's quarterback competition.
"First and foremost, I trust Shane [Steichen]. So, I'ma just go there," Franklin said. "Shane is somebody I have full trust in, and that's his decision to make. The guy that he feels is best to lead that offensive side and get our team to the promised land, I'm behind that."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"But, at the same time, I just think both of those guys offer different strengths and different mentalities," Franklin continued. "Obviously, Daniel, he's been a starter in this league, he's been to the playoffs, but he has some different strengths. Anthony's kind of a younger playmaker -- ceiling type of thing."
The Colts had hoped to conduct a true 50/50, may the best man win competition between Richardson and Jones for the opportunity to be the starting quarterback. However, Richardson had a flare-up of a previous injury to his right throwing shoulder during OTAs and was held out for the remainder of OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. In his absence, Jones operated the offense quite well.
Richardson expects to be healthy for training camp when the Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., on July 22, where Richardson vs. Jones will resume.