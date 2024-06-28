PFF Ranks Colts Receiver Top-10 in Important Stat
The Indianapolis Colts have an interesting set of wide receivers heading into the 2024 season. Michael Pittman Jr. is the undisputed number-one option, followed by Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and rookie Adonai Mitchell. While Pittman takes a massive share of the receiving duties, Downs had an impressive rookie campaign in 2023.
In a recent piece from Pro Football Focus highlighting the top-10 receivers in 2023 at getting open, Lauren Gray lists Downs among names like Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens). Gray goes into further detail in Downs's number 10 ranking (tied with Elijah Moore - Cleveland Browns).
Downs finished second among Colts receivers in touches (68) and target rate (24.5%) in his rookie season. The former Tar Heel recorded 771 receiving yards and generated a team-best 99.2 passer rating when targeted. Downs gained 30 first downs and had 10 receptions of 20-plus yards. He also led the team in missed tackles forced (nine) and average yards after the catch (5.5). Downs could face competition from rookie Adonai Mitchell for targets next season but should be entrenched as the primary slot receiver moving forward.- Lauren Gray | Pro Football Focus
In his rookie season Downs had to adjust from Anthony Richardson to Gardner Minshew after week five, two drastically different quarterbacks. However, this didn't seem to shake Downs at all. The numbers pointed out by Gray (catches and receiving yards) ranked second on the Colts only to the target-hog Pittman (156 targets in 16 games). This shows Downs is already on his way to a big-time role in Shane Steichen's offense.
Another point Gray makes is Downs's ability to make defenders miss and YAC (yards after catch) prowess, which he generally isn't associated with on the surface. As displayed in Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score, Downs isn't just a route technician with incredible hands, he's also a lightning bolt with fantastic quickness and burst.
Downs may also be 5'9" and around 170 pounds, but he plays far larger as a pass-catcher, hauling in 69.4% of his 98 targets in 2023. Downs showed a habit of making big-time plays and shined when counted upon. He even made plays during games when limited by a knee injury. The Frankfurt contest against the New England Patriots sticks out, with Minshew hitting Downs for a phenomenal catch while he was a bit slowed by the injury above. This catch sealed the game for Indianapolis to take a narrow 10-6 victory.
Downs can capitalize off a strong 2023 season in year two, especially if Richardson can remain under center. Mix in a dose of running back Jonathan Taylor and Steichen's playbook, Downs may have a campaign that has to be classified as a breakout when it's all finished in 2024.
