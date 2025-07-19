Colts' JT Tuimoloau Contract Details Reveal Most, Not All Guaranteed
The Indianapolis Colts are locking in their second-round draft pick, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, to his rookie contract. While it took longer than normal to come to fruition, details of the deal are a sign of things to come across the NFL.
Tuimoloau, like most of 2025 NFL second-round picks, took a considerable amount of time to get under contract, as players and their representation sought fully guaranteed (or nearly so) contracts, similar to those of first-rounders. The first two picks of the second round, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, both got fully guaranteed deals, which set in motion the rest of the second-rounders attempting to lock those terms in.
While Tuimoloau didn't miss any time during the Colts' offseason program as the contract details were being discussed, intrigue did begin to increase as he remained unsigned with the Colts reporting for training camp early next week on July 22.
Tuimoloau and the Colts agreed to contract terms on Friday, and while the deal isn't fully guaranteed, the vast majority of it is, which is a step in the right direction for current and future players.
According to Spotrac.com (via Mike Chappell of Fox59.com), 88% of Tuimoloau's $9.942 million contract is fully guaranteed, which includes a $3.87 million signing bonus (OverTheCap.com). The entirety of the four-year contract, with the exception of $1.195 million in 2028, is guaranteed.
The Colts are bullish on Tuimoloau replacing free-agent departure Dayo Odeyingbo. Tuimoloau was a highly productive player for the Buckeyes over the last four years, increasing his tackles and sacks each year, and his tackles for loss each year except one. It culminated in a 12.5-sack, 22-tackle-for-loss campaign in 2024-25 that was highlighted by a ferocious performance in the College Football Playoffs.
Tuimoloau will compete for snaps at defensive end for the Colts alongside Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, as well as occasionally kicking inside to defensive tackle in certain packages.
The Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN for training camp on Tuesday, July 22.