Colts' Justin Walley Out for Season with ACL Tear
The Indianapolis Colts saw some injuries during their preseason tilt with the Baltimore Ravens. Notable names included Anthony Richardson Sr. (finger) and JT Tuimoloau (knee). However, after the game was over, the Colts released devastating news on another injury.
Rookie cornerback Justin Walley suffered a torn ACL during training camp and will miss the rest of the 2025 campaign.
This is fierce news because Walley looked every bit like a starting cornerback during camp. The Colts will have to figure out a way to replace Walley, even though he was a rookie.
Lou Anarumo's scheme depends heavily on effective play from the defensive backs, so losing Walley likely puts a bit of stress on what Anarumo wanted to do with the former Minnesota Golden Gopher in his scheme.
Suddenly, Indianapolis' cornerback room is in trouble. Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents are dealing with hamstring injuries, and now with Walley out for the rest of the year, more responsibility might be needed for backups.
Samuel Womack III, Johnathan Edwards, Alex Johnson, Tre Herndon, and Duke Shelley will need to step up during the rest of the preseason and possibly into the regular. While the Colts boast Charvarius Ward, behind him isn't looking too good at the moment.
After a fantastic training camp and catching the eyes of the defensive coaching staff, Walley's rookie year is over due to his unfortunate ACL tear. Walley will start rehab as soon as possibly and look to continue in 2026 with the momentum he had during this year's training camp.
As for Indy's cornerback room, there are a lot of question marks hanging over that area of Anarumo's defense. We will get to see if Anarumo can answer the challenge of keeping his defense afloat with uncertainty at the cornerback position.