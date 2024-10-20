Colts' Linebackers Enormous in Dolphins Win | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) defeated the Miami Dolphins (2-4) at their home field of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
It was an ugly affair at times overshadowed by a lack of execution, penalties, turnovers, and overall sloppy play, but a win is a win in the NFL, no matter how you can get it.
The Colts did hold Miami to just 10 points, and their linebacker group was one of the most interesting parts of it. Starter E.J. Speed was inactive due to a knee injury, and third linebacker Jaylon Carlies left with an ankle injury. Grant Stuard and Segun Olubi saw an increase in playing time and took full advantage. It was critical given that the Dolphins ran the ball 40 times.
Along with the linebackers, the Colts got standout performances (or milestones reached) from a number of players on Sunday. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 129 yards
- Rushing: QB Anthony Richardson | 56 yards
- Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 63 yards
- Tackles: LB Grant Stuard | 18
- Sacks: LB Jaylon Carlies, DE Laiatu Latu | 1.0
- Takeaways: DT Taven Bryan, LB Segun Olubi | 1 fumble recovery
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 3-of-3 field goals (100%) and 1-of-1 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 7 punts, 48.1-yard average
- Returns: Ashton Dulin | 1 kickoff return, 20.0-yard avg.; Josh Downs | 2 punt returns, 6.5-yard avg.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 10-of-24 passing (41.7%) for 129 yards (5.4 YPA) and a passer rating of 59.2, as well as 14 carries for 56 yards (4.0 avg.).
- His carries were a new single-game career high and rushing yards tied a single-game career high.
Running back Tyler Goodson ran the ball 14 times for 51 yards (3.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- It was his first-career touchdown.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught 3-of-5 targets for 63 yards (21.0 avg.).
- He passed Lenny Moore (363) for the seventh most receptions in franchise history.
- Pittman has 3-plus receptions in each of the first seven games this season, becoming the first Colts player to reach the mark since Eric Ebron in 2018.
DEFENSE
- The Colts had two players with 15-plus tackles (Grant Stuard [18], Zaire Franklin [16]), the first time in the NFL since the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of 2022 and the first time for the Colts since at least 2000. Stuard currently has the most tackles in a single game by any NFL player this season, and Franklin ranks tied for second.
Linebacker Grant Stuard had 19 tackles (1 for loss).
- He set new single-game career highs in tackles, solo tackles (11), and tackles for loss.
- His tackles are the most by a Colts player since Shaquille Leonard in Week 2 of 2018 (19).
Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 16 tackles and 1 forced fumble.
- His five games with 15-plus tackles since 2022 ranks first in the NFL.
Linebacker Segun Olubi had 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovered.
- It was his first-career forced fumble.
- His 2 special teams stops tied a single-game career high
Linebacker Jaylon Carlies had 5 tackles (1 for loss) and 1.0 sack.
- It was his first-career sack.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.