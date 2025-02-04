Should Colts Try to Trade for Browns' Myles Garrett?
The Indianapolis Colts are mulling difficult decisions for in-house free agents like center Ryan Kelly and safety Julian Blackmon. However, recent news of Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett requesting a trade likely pulls the attention of the other 31 teams around the league.
While a player requesting a trade generally isn't the craziest news, when it's a player the magnitude of Garrett every team might try to kick the tires to check out the situation, Indianapolis included.
Just because Indy invested their 2024 15th overall draft capital on Laiatu Latu doesn't mean that Garrett can't hypothetically land with the Colts. Immediately Lou Anarumo's defense would be elevated along with talents on the defensive front.
Latu, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis are the Colts' premier edge players, as Dayo Odeyingbo is a free agent whose future isn't secured. While the Colts aren't rich with cap space (18th - $28,247,239), they can still get it done.
However, the Browns will likely ask for plenty of assets from whichever team lands the former number-one overall pick out of Texas A&M (2017), and it's easy to see why he's so valuable.
Garrett has been a marvel of game-wrecking consistency through his illustrious defensive tenure in the NFL. Below are his metrics through eight years as a pro.
-117 games (114 starts)
-352 tackles (116 for loss)
-200 quarterback hits
-102.5 sacks
-20 fumbles forced
-17 passes defended
-Defensive touchdown (fumble recovery)
-Pro Bowl (six)
-First-Team All-Pro (four)
-Defensive Player of the Year (2023)
As displayed, Garrett is one of, if not the best defender in the NFL any given week. In 2024 he continued his dominance for Cleveland with 17 games, 47 tackles (22 for loss-led league), 14.0 sacks, three fumbles forced, and 28 quarterback hits.
He also logged his sixth Pro Bowl and fourth First-Team All-Pro nomination. Garrett managed to continue bringing the pain in pressure as well, with an impressive 83 pressures per Pro Football Focus. This feat ranked number one for all defensive ends.
If the Colts want to pony up a haul, they can land Garrett. However, the franchise is young and can't necessarily afford to give up veteran stalwarts like DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Michael Pittman Jr., or Zaire Franklin, players that might interest Cleveland to execute the deal.
Also, along with important players, the Browns will probably request at least a first-rounder in 2025, and possibly another for 2026. Chris Ballard isn't the type to do this, but it's not often a generational pass-rusher requests a trade and is a suitor or everyone's defense given his incredible talents.
Garrett is on a five-year, $125 million deal with a whopping $36.2 million in dead money owed to Cleveland should they trade him. This type of debt may force the Browns to try and retain him.
Just because Garrett requested the trade doesn't mean it's an end-game situation, especially since the Browns are already $30,168,764 in the tank. This would put them at 32nd in cap with a hypothetical $66,368,764 in the hole.
Garrett has been emphatic about not wanting to be a part of a rebuild, but it seems that is the direction in which the Browns are headed for the temporary future.
Indianapolis would need some cap gymnastics to afford Garrett, but the impact would be as real as his accolades and relentless pressure. However, it's Ballard that is the general manager for the Colts, and this seems like a deal that is simply too much for Indy.
The ask for the Browns will be great to let up their best player if they ultimately can't retain Garrett from his trade request. While the Colts can absolutely benefit from Garrett, so can every single team in the NFL.
For Colts fans thinking this can be a reality, it's more of a pipe dream. Garrett will land on a squad contending for a Super Bowl; right now, Indy isn't that. We'll see how the chips fall but don't expect the Colts to surrender the farm to bring the defensive world-eater to the Circle City.
