NFL Analytics Expert Predicts Colts Finish with Losing Record in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from their 2024 NFL debut against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. With plenty of competition on their regular season schedule, there will be games that Indianapolis will fall short. However, Indianapolis has the potential with Anthony Richardson under center to notch 10-11 wins and an AFC South title, but Cynthia Frelund at NFL.com believes otherwise.
This prediction is shooting too low. While the Colts are a young squad, and their top playmakers are well under 30 years old (Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Richardson, and Adonai Mitchell), they won nine games in 2023 with Gardner Minshew as the primary QB and a multitude of replacements at running back, wide receiver, and offensive line.
Frelund's thinking in the prediction is fair, as mentioned before, Indianapolis is young and Richardson has just four starts under his 22-year-old belt. There will be highs and lows with the Colts, especially the defense, but eight wins isn't fair to what Shane Steichen can accomplish, and what he already has.
Also, defensive end Laiatu Latu and interior tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart form a powerful front in the trenches. While the cornerbacks are unproven outside of Kenny Moore II, this defensive front is strong enough to go toe-to-toe with any offensive line in the NFL, giving the defense and secondary a bit more intrigue ahead of the 2024 season start.
We'll see if Frelund's curious prediction comes true and Indianapolis falls below nine wins, missing the playoffs yet again. If Steichen and Richardson have anything to say about it, the Colts will be in a similar (or better) position to 2023, competing for the AFC South championship and a playoff spot.
