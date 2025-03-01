Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Mock Draft Roundup: 4 Names Who Boost Team Immediately

This week's 2025 NFL mock draft roundup has the Indianapolis Colts improving the roster in a big way with four different players and positions.

Jake Arthur


Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine nearing its conclusion, we're getting a better idea of the players who fit the Indianapolis Colts the best.

Today, we bring you a roundup of mock drafts around the web, with four different mocks providing the Colts with four different positions and players.

Guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

"Cornerback is another position that Indianapolis could go with here, along with tight end, but Will Fries is a free agent at right guard. And the Colts could build one of the league’s better lines, with one of the strongest guard pairings, by adding Booker to their offense." -- Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

"I’m not huge on taking LBs this high, but it’s a glaring need for the Colts, who could probably grab Campbell in the early 20s if a trade materializes." -- Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia

"This is a good fit, with an obvious need for a ball-hawking safety on the back end of the Colts' defense. Julian Blackmon is a free agent. And Starks -- who picked off six passes across three seasons -- can make an instant impact. I also wouldn't be surprised to see Indy look at offense as it tries to maximize and evaluate the long-term prospects of quarterback Anthony Richardson in Year 3 of his career. Perhaps Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka could be the move at WR. But Starks probably makes more sense, especially because there are receiver options available in free agency." -- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Tight End Tyler Warren, Penn State

"Tyler Warren said he wears No. 44 because when he was younger, his father put on video of legendary Washington running back John Riggins and said, 'This is how I want you to run the ball.' Well, you know who else wore 44? Legendary Colts tight end Dallas Clark. Warren can do it all offensively, and Indianapolis needs to do whatever it can to help out Anthony Richardson, so that's the direction the franchise goes here. " -- Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

