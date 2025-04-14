Colts Defender Supports Anthony Richardson Over Criticism
From the outside, views on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson vary greatly.
He's the super young quarterback prospect who put together the greatest pre-draft athletic testing of all time two years ago, which has shown up in some special moments on the field. However, he's also the player who has missed 17 games due to injury, has had some truly erratic play on the field, and issues in preparation that caused him to be benched for two games last season.
Richardson is all of these things, but he's also the guy still with loads of potential whose teammates still support endlessly.
On Monday, Colts safety Nick Cross was a guest host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," and he was asked about Richardson heading into Year 3 in 2025, in which he'll have to win the starting quarterback job versus Daniel Jones.
"First of all, shout out my guy Anthony, my dawg. Phenomenal talent, one of the best I've seen, physically. (He's) 6'5", 250, runs 4.4. Not as fast as me," Cross joked. "But at the end of the day, he gets out into open space, and he's a problem. Elite arm talent, can make all the throws and everything.
"He's a young guy. He's 22 years old, someone who has a very, very bright future ahead," Cross continued. "Someone who I wholeheartedly believe in. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."
Alluding to the struggles Richardson has faced in his first two seasons, Cross was quick to remind people that even some of the best players in NFL history haven't seen smooth sailing right away.
"Every great quarterback has had their ups and downs," Cross said. "Peyton Manning led the league in interceptions as a rookie. Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for a little bit. Everybody has their own path. Something I learned from another great in my career, Stephon Gilmore, (he said), 'Everybody has their own race. Just run your own race.' So, I feel like some people are a little hard on the kids. Everybody's path is different.
"He only played one year of college, playing at Florida," Cross continued. "At the end of the day, he's learning at a high pace. He wants to learn, he's willing to learn. He's the ultimate competitor. You see him in the New England game, constantly running. The Jets game, running guys over and having guys getting up wobbling in the end zone from all that. He's gonna put his body on the line for the team, and ultimately, he's a great team guy."
Cross, like Richardson, was the youngest player in the draft the year he came into the league, so he knows all about the peaks and valleys of finding yourself as a very young player early in your career. Cross himself only recently carved out a consistent role on defense with the Colts, finally experiencing something of a breakout campaign in 2024, his third season. Many on the outside considered it a make or break year for Cross like they are now with Richardson in 2025.
Whether or not Richardson takes the next step in 2025 toward being the player that the Colts hoped he'd be, he has the support of his teammates.