PFF Ranks Colts Offensive Line in Elite Company Ahead of 2024 Kickoff
The Indianapolis Colts are going into 2024 with another top-tier offensive line unit to protect quarterback Anthony Richardson. Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Will Fries (RG), and Braden Smith (RT) will look to establish their dominance as early as week one against the Houston Texans.
In a recent piece from Zoltán Buday at Pro Football Focus, Indianapolis is the third-best unit in the NFL. Here's Buday's breakdown of the veteran group.
"The Colts' offensive tackle duo is arguably the best in the league, as left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith each finished among the seven highest-graded offensive tackles in 2023. Veteran Ryan Kelly put together the best season of his career as the highest-graded center in pass protection. Continuity is also on the Colts offensive line’s side, as all five starting offensive linemen return for 2024."- Zoltán Buday | Pro Football Focus
It's no surprise that the Colts' troops in the trenches are among the elites in the NFL. While Raimann and Fries don't have Pro Bowls, they both stepped up and improved vastly from 2022 to 2023, each becoming formidable starters. As for Smith, he miraculously has no Pro Bowls but is one of the most consistent right tackles in pass protection and run blocking. As for Nelson and Kelly, they've played their entire career with Indy and boast a combined 10 Pro Bowls.
Shane Steichen's entire game plan begins and ends with how the offensive line performs. Running back Jonathan Taylor needs the best out of the blocking while Richardson must be protected when operating in the pocket. While areas of Indy's roster are a bit murky, the offensive line isn't one of them and won't be anytime soon.
