Colts Offensive Line's New Look to Be Key Storyline
The Indianapolis Colts' offense is predicated on a strong ground game and protecting the quarterback. But, after long-time center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries left in free agency for the Minnesota Vikings, it left two large voids to fill in the trenches.
Luckily, Indianapolis foresaw this possibility and solidified insurance by drafting Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves in 2024. For Bortolini, he'll have massive shoes to fill by replacing Kelly, who logged nine years, four Pro Bowls, and a Second-Team All-Pro with Indianapolis.
As for Goncalves, he'll fill in for Fries, who was a promising beast in the middle for Shane Steichen. Both of these youngsters saw valuable starting snaps last year, with Bortolini taking on 351 snaps, while Goncalves handled an impressive 563 at both tackle positions.
As for the rest, the Colts have great names in left tackle Bernhard Raimann, left guard Quenton Nelson, and right tackle Braden Smith. But, with the lineup changing for the first time in years, it will be a top subject to monitor for Indy.
NFL.com's Coral Smith agrees, and breaks this down in their camp storylines for the Colts.
"Whether it's Richardson or Jones under center, either would benefit from having a strong offensive line in front of them, making the turnover in the trenches something to monitor this summer. The Colts tied for seventh in the league in sacks allowed last year (32) and lost two key starters in free agency in guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly."
Smith concludes with "They didn't add any linemen in free agency and drafted just fourth-round pick Jalen Travis, though Indy is also set to welcome back Braden Smith, who missed the final five games of last season for personal reasons. Camp will provide an adjustment period for the players left on the line to build chemistry ahead of the season to try to build on last year's performance."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As Smith brings up, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones' life can be easier with solid protection and operation in the offensive trenches. While that QB battle is a top story, it won't matter who starts if the O-Line doesn't perform as needed, especially given how much Steichen's offense leans on quarterback runs and Jonathan Taylor.
As for replacing Kelly and Fries, Bortolini and Goncalves showed promise last year to put confidence in the mind of offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. Bortolini allowed no sacks and minimized penalties. He also looked serviceable in pass protection and run blocking while filling in for Kelly.
Goncalves got starts while Raimann and Smith recovered from injuries. While Goncalves needs to improve his pass-blocking, he's a stud in the run game and now moves inside where he won't be on an island against opposing pass-rushers.
If Bortolini and Goncalves can improve from their rookie campaigns, it will make life easier on Raimann, Nelson, and Smith. Also, it means all five blockers are playing good football, which gives the offense the best possible chance to become a problem.
Keep an eye on Bortolini and Goncalves, as they'll take on more responsibility than ever before. The Colts' offense looks to be in a great spot, but nothing progresses without security in the trenches.
Recommended Articles