Colts Offseason Deals Get Downer Grade
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their NFL draft after a successful free agency. However, areas of the roster still need to be addressed for depth and more talent.
This is why CBS Sports isn't the biggest fan of Indy's offseason, with their grade from Tyler Sullivan. Despite grabbing key free agents like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, as well as a haul of eight new players (including tight end Tyler Warren), the Colts slot in at a middling C+ grade.
Here's the first portion of Sullivan's reasoning.
"While the Colts did a good job fixing the secondary, I have some serious questions about the offensive line. Despite losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, they didn't take a lineman until the fourth round."
Sullivan is referring to Iowa State's Jalen Travis, whom the Colts drafted at 127th overall after trading back. Travis isn't a high-profile pick, but he can come in immediately and compete for the swing tackle position with Blake Freeland.
As for the right guard position that Will Fries left a void for, it's assumed that the Colts will put a second-year pro, Matt Goncalves, into the spot as the starter.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sullivan continued discussing the Colts by bringing up the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"Meanwhile, there is now a looming quarterback battle with Daniel Jones coming in to compete with Anthony Richardson. But if Jones actually wins the job, will the Colts truly be happy with that outcome? That means their former No. 4 overall quarterback in Richardson is a lost cause."
It's the most important storyline for the Colts this offseason and likely going forward until an undisputed quarterback is named the starter. Richardson's first two seasons have been tumultuous and inconsistent, leading to the signing of Jones on a one-year deal.
While tight end Warren was drafted with the 14th overall selection, and hopes are high for what he can accomplish, it's all on the quarterback under center to effectively get him the football. It's paramount that if Richardson starts, he gets more accurate than a measly 47.7 percent completion percentage.
Everything that is established with general manager Chris Ballard, quarterback Richardson, and Shane Steichen hangs in the balance in 2025. If the team can win their division that Sullivan is covering, it will quell a lot of pressure mounting for the franchise.
However, if another 8-9 or 9-8 record is ahead for the Colts, expect ownership to wipe this clean and establish something new.
Recommended Articles