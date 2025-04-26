Why Tyler Warren and JT Tuimoloau Are Perfect Colts Picks
At the start of the month, I listed Tyler Warren and JT Tuimoloau as the two "ideal picks" for the Colts in the first couple of rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Just over three weeks later, that became a reality.
The Colts snagged Warren with the 14th overall pick and Tuimoloau with the 45th, solidifying two positional needs ahead of next season. Both were high work-rate guys in their final collegiate seasons, a trait that can't be undervalued.
Warren, who turns 23 at the end of May, is just two days younger than Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. He was chosen by general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen to be the man to fix the tight end spot in Indianapolis, a position with underwhelming results over the past six seasons.
Warren's experience in a creative offense jumps off the page when you look at his resume. Warren was utilized as a jump ball master, a versatile blocker, a fullback, and even a passer in James Franklin's offense at Penn State.
In his senior season, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns through the air while adding on 218 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. The Colts were the only team that hosted Warren for a top-30 visit, despite his elite talent.
Considering the state of Indianapolis' tight end room, Warren was always the ideal pick. No Colts tight end surpassed the 200-yard mark in 2024, a truly gross statistic. Warren instantly becomes a top-tier receiving threat on the roster, especially at tight end.
Warren credits his time as a high school quarterback as the reason behind his versatile toolkit that he's been able to build throughout his young career.
“I think playing quarterback in high school definitely helped me out with that kind of seeing the defense as a whole," Warren said. "But yeah, I think being able to move around, you're going to see different angles, different views of the defense. Kind of just learning the offense as a whole, I think is important not just knowing my job, but understanding kind of why we're doing what we're doing. That’s how I've always gone about it when learning football.”
Looking into round two, Tuimoloau would always be a top prospect for Ballard. His 9.33 RAS score ranked toward the top of all edge rushers in the draft, and Ballard loves his athletes.
In Tuimoloau's final season at Ohio State, he racked up 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 61 tackles, including a whopping 22 tackles for loss. He's quick to penetrate the offensive line and was handed an 86.2 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his 2024 season.
The Colts were in need of a pass rusher after former second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo departed for the Chicago Bears at the start of free agency. Tuimoloau is the fourth defensive end the Colts have drafted in the first two rounds of the draft since 2021.
Tuimoloau's strong hands and power make him an unstoppable force in the trenches, something the Colts can use to get to opposing quarterbacks quicker. He'll have plenty of time to learn in the offseason behind Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam as the Colts prepare for a new defense under Lou Anarumo.
To be honest, it's hard to imagine a better first two picks for the Colts. It's impossible to tell how well they'll pan out just yet, but in theory, they're proven talent upgrades at weaker positions on the roster.
The Colts will finish out their draft on Satuday, April 26, as they put together the final pieces to the puzzle.
