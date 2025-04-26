#Colts GM Chris Ballard on TE Tyler Warren:



“He can do a lot. He can play multiple spots. He can play in the backfield. He’s a great 50-50 ball catcher. He’s violent after the catch. He brings an element of toughness that I thought we needed to add offensively.”



