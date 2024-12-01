Colts Get Positive News on Alec Pierce Ahead of Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts got good news on wide receiver Alec Pierce ahead of their week 13 road game against the New England Patriots.
Pierce was a full participant at Friday's practice after not participating Wednesday or Thursday with a foot injury. This is a welcome update for Shane Steichen's offense since Josh Downs won't play with a shoulder injury.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pierce has been the big play machine for Indy's offense and quarterback Anthony Richardson with 27 catches for an astounding 629 receiving yards (23.3 average) and 4 touchdowns. Since Downs won't play, expect Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and AD Mitchell to see an uptick in targets.
The Patriots are 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 224.4 per contest, giving Indianapolis a chance to move the ball through the air. However, given the recent rough outings from running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts might try to emphasize the running attack more.
Indy can't afford to lose today or kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. With a lot on the line for the Colts on the road, there is little room for error from the offense around Richardson. With Drake Maye and Richardson as the youngest starting quarterbacks, we'll see which field general gets the victory at Gillette Stadium.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.