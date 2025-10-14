Colts Prove Depth and Grit in Victory Over Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts (5-1) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) by a score of 31-27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a game that was decided in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
Indianapolis entered Sunday's game favored by 9.5, the most the team had been favored by since Week 18 of the 2021 season. As many fans can recall, the Colts managed to lose that game in Jacksonville to miss the playoffs, despite being favored by 15.
Many frequent Colts spectators, including myself, still struggle to realize that this team isn't the "same ol' Colts" who dropped that game in Jacksonville. The Colts themselves seemed to forget this in the first half as well.
Indianapolis' offense scored its first opening drive touchdown of the season on the game's first possession, but followed up the score with two punts and an interception across just seven offensive plays. A red zone interception by cornerback Mekhi Blackmon helped the team retain a 14-10 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals managed to hang around, and after quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Dortch late in the third quarter, Arizona led 24-17.
A fourth-quarter surge led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor helped the team score two touchdowns in the final period and elevated Indy to a league-best record of 5-1 through six weeks.
While the team walked away with the victory, frequent miscues made it evident that the team didn't play up to its standards. Safety Cam Bynum knew it, too.
Bynum said, "It wasn't good enough. Simple and plain. There were a lot of plays we left out there. ... But for us to escape it with a win, that's a positive."
The Colts didn't play like a team that sits in the driver's seat of the AFC, currently holding the first seed. While it was ugly, Indianapolis still managed a 31-point offensive outing behind a 137-yard day from Taylor.
Shane Steichen continues to command his offensive unit to NFL-best metrics, as the Colts have now scored more total points than any other team in the league, gained the 3rd most total yardage, allowed the fewest sacks, and rank 2nd in third-down conversions.
Following a rough start to the season in the red zone, the team was a perfect 4/4 against Arizona, scoring touchdowns on every offensive possession that wound up inside the 20-yard line. Last week, the unit was 6/6 in the red zone against Las Vegas. Ten straight red zone possessions have ended up in touchdowns.
Despite the offense turning it around in the second half, the same can't be said about the Colts' defense, as the Cardinals didn't face much resistance in moving the ball down the field.
Most struggles on Sunday came from the team's ultra-thin secondary. The group started undrafted free agent corner back Johnathan Edwards in place of the injured Charvarius Ward, who, in the most unlikely of scenarios, was concussed by teammate Andrew Ogletree in pregame warmups after the two collided during completely separate drills.
In just six weeks of play, the Colts have seen eight different cornerbacks take snaps. This, of course, accounts for veteran cornerback Xavien Howard retiring from football just two weeks ago after the Colts' loss to the Rams, a game in which Howard allowed seven catches for 112 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
In the win vs. Arizona, starting cornerbacks Edwards and Blackmon allowed 11 receptions on 14 targets for 189 yards. The combined reception percentage of 78% resulted in each corner receiving PFF coverage grades below 45.
The team has to hope for cornerback Jaylon Jones to return from injured reserve and for cornerback Kenny Moore II's Achilles injury to subside ahead of their second trip to Los Angeles of the season.
Brissett passed for 320 yards on the day, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray. Brissett became the third quarterback to pass for 300+ yards against the Colts this season alone, joining Rams' Matthew Stafford and Broncos' Bo Nix.
Brissett has now notched 300+ yards passing in just seven games throughout his career; six of them have now come either with or against the Colts.
If the Colts have plans to contend (an aspiration that becomes increasingly more realistic each week), defensive improvements are a must. The biggest priority right now will be getting healthy to take on the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday.
Los Angeles is battling the injury bug as well, with both of their offensive tackles in question ahead of Sunday's matchup.
For now, the Colts are 5-1 and sitting atop both their division and their conference. Excitement continues to build for a season that continuously takes shape as Indy's best of the decade.
The team looks to defeat their former starting quarterback, Jim Harbaugh, in Los Angeles this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.