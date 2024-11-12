Colts' Quenton Nelson Defends Kenny Moore II's Comments on Team
Tensions were high in the Indianapolis Colts locker room on Sunday after their 30-20 defeat by the Buffalo Bills.
Much of the discussion over the past two weeks has been about head coach Shane Steichen's decision to bench starting quarterback Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco. Steichen has continually said Flacco gives the Colts the best chance to win right now. But since Flacco was named the starter, the Colts are 0-2 and have just two offensive touchdowns in eight quarters.
With the Colts losing their third straight game on Sunday mainly due to Flacco's four turnovers, some players began to speak out about the reasons for Indy's struggles. One of those players was cornerback Kenny Moore II, who voiced his frustrations about the team's effort throughout the week leading up to the games.
"I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible," Moore said. "I'm not the type to sugarcoat it. Honestly, I don't think the urgency is there. I don't think the details are there. I don't think the effort is there. I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games, and it shows.
"We gotta look ourselves in the mirror, we gotta ask ourselves how bad we want it. ... To go out and do the same mistakes over and over, that's what drives me insane as a player. Individually, that's what drives me insane. ... We're in November and I just don't see us making that jump from September to November, I'm seeing the same thing. Honestly, it's just, year to year, it's the same thing."
Moore, a captain for the Colts, is not known to speak out on such matters publicly. But when he does, you know he means it and wants things to change in the locker room.
Moore was not the only one who indicated the Colts' level of preparation on an individual level was not up to par. Linebacker Zaire Franklin and safety Julian Blackmon echoed the words of their defensive teammate, reinforcing that Moore's opinions had merit and the issues were being noticed by others on the team.
Moore did not name names on who he thought was not preparing how they should, and he specifically said he was not signaling out the quarterback position. But it was a wake-up call to the rest of the team that they needed to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they were doing all they could to perform at their best.
Guard Quenton Nelson, another long-time captain for the Colts, was asked about his thoughts on what Moore had to say after the game. It was not a surprise to see Big Q stand behind his fellow captain.
“I think what Kenny said was real and it was on his heart," Nelson admitted. "So yeah, I think we just need to come together as a team and put our next foot forward and move on. It's a new week and everyone just give everything they’ve got.”
Nelson, along with Moore and Franklin, marks the third Colts' captain to speak on the issue of preparation for this Colts' team. It is an alarming issue considering the Colts are 4-6 and seem to be scrambling for answers on the offensive end. The fact that the captains are speaking out also means they believe accountability is needed from their teammates.
Nelson has more accolades than anyone on the Colts' roster. A three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Nelson has been one of the best players at his position since his rookie year. He is well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career, and his voice holds a lot of weight inside the building.
Now, Nelson is not one to speak out often. He tends to keep to himself and let his performance on the field do the talking. But much like Moore, when Nelson does speak out, the team listens.
“I usually go about my business the same way every day – try to not ride the wave and just try to work on improving," Nelson remarked. "What I say to the guys remains private between us, but yeah, I can be vocal.”
It seems like the Colts captains are taking a more vocal approach to right the ship as they try to make a push for the playoffs. Part of that includes standing up for their head coach.
Steichen has taken a lot of heat from the media and fans alike for his decision to bench Richardson and how he has handled the quarterback situation. Many originally thought the comments made by Moore and others were a shot at Steichen's leadership and the culture within the locker room.
However, Nelson and Moore went on the record to support Steichen on Monday, quashing any rumors that the head coach had lost the locker room.
“Yeah, every time Shane talks to us, I think it's very effective," Nelson remarked. "He's a great leader and a great coach. What he's saying to us is what we need to do, and just need to execute and do that.”
The Colts have more problems afoot than a puzzling quarterback situation. The leaders are sending a message that preparation and execution must be at a premium moving forward.
Time will tell if the message impacts the performance on the field or if the Colts will continue to spiral out of contention.
