Colts Re-Sign Linebacker to One-Year Extension
The Indianapolis Colts have re-upped on a new deal with one of their guys for the coming 2025 season.
According to insider James Boyd of The Athletic, the Colts have signed linebacker Cameron McGrone to a one-year contract extension.
McGrone was set to become a restricted free agent during this summer's free agency. Yet, Indianapolis instead opted to lock up their linebacker before another team could throw an offer in his direction.
McGrone has been part of the Colts' roster for the past three seasons. However, he missed the first two months of his 2024 campaign due to injury.
McGrone was the 177th selection by the New England Patriots in the 2021 draft, yet never suited up for them. Instead, the Michigan product has appeared in all 22 of his games with Indianapolis. During those 22 contests, he's posted 11 combined tackles.
The 24-year-old is expected to remain a depth piece in the Colts' linebacker room and a key component within the Indianapolis special teams unit. With a full offseason ahead, perhaps McGrone can emerge with a bigger role on the defensive side of the ball during the 2025 season.
