WATCH: Colts' Josh Downs with MASSIVE TD vs Texans
The Indianapolis Colts took a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter against the Houston Texans after QB Anthony Richardson connected with second-year receiver Josh Downs for a game-breaking touchdown pass.
After Downs had a rough performance against the Miami Dolphins in week seven (1 catch for 3 yards), he's already bouncing back and it's not even halftime. If the Texans can't stop Downs from getting open, especially intermediate/deep, the former North Carolina Tarheel may tee off with shorter, quick-win completions for Richardson.
This may also open up further offensive opportunities for players like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor. Houston's defensive guru DeMeco Ryans will try to adjust after taking a big blow in the first quarter when the Texans least expected it. The only question for Downs after such a fast start is "How big of a game can he have?" We'll see with three quarters remaining in this critical AFC South gridiron battle.
