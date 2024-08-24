ESPN Evaluates All Colts Rookies' 2024 Preseason Performances
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2024 preseason with a 27-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday evening. With plenty of rookies and youthful talent to look back on from the trio of games, ESPN's national reporters covered the performances of all 2024 NFL rookies, Indianapolis' included. Without further delay, here are the evaluations of all nine Colts rookies from the preseason.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End (Round 1; Pick 15)
The Colts selected defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick in this year's NFL draft. However, he was the first overall defensive player taken, and he showcased flashes of his worth during the preseason.
"He has been a constant presence in the offensive backfield, creating pressure and contributing significantly to stopping the run."- ESPN National Reporters
Latu ended the preseason with a single sack, but in a limited sample size, he consistently won against tackles, caused pressures, and took attention away from other Indy defenders. On Latu's first snap against the Denver Broncos, coach Sean Payton immediately had a tight end bump him to help pass protection.
Latu's stock is higher than ever heading into the week one matchup with the Houston Texans. We'll see if the preseason momentum carries into a crucial 2024 campaign.
Adonai Mitchell | Wide Receiver (Round 2; Pick 52)
Former Texas Longhorn playmaker Adonai Mitchell was taken 52nd overall to provide Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson with more offensive weaponry heading into 2024. Mitchell saw just two of the three games but looked like a future problem for opposing defenses.
"Mitchell has made a huge impression and has secured a role on offense. With second-year receiver Josh Downs out with a high ankle sprain, Mitchell has tackled a new role and is learning to play in the slot."- ESPN National Reporters
Mitchell concludes the preseason with three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. It may take some time for Mitchell to blossom as an NFL pass-catcher but expect the rookie to have an increasing role as the regular season unfolds.
Matt Goncalves | Offensive Tackle (Round 3; Pick 79)
The Colts were so high on Pittsburgh Panthers tackle Matt Goncalves that they traded up to acquire him in the third round. While Goncalves looked like a rookie during moments of the preseason, he also unleashed his potential on opposing second and third-team players.
Goncalves and Blake Freeland are competing for the swing tackle position behind Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. While Goncalves had his moments of inexperience, he still looked better than Freeland overall.
"The Colts are trying to develop him as a right tackle, and whether he's the first tackle off the bench will be determined by how he develops."- ESPN National Reporters
Goncalves has the pedigree to be a future starter for Indianapolis on either side of the offensive line. If either Raimann or Smith needs to miss time, Indy may go the route of Goncalves to give him immediate exposure to the pros.
Tanor Bortolini | Offensive Guard (Round 4; Pick 117)
Former Wisconsin Badger Tanor Bortolini was taken the round after Goncalves at 117th overall. What jumped off the page for Bortolini was the fantastic athleticism and potential at multiple positions (center and guard).
"The interior offensive line depth is still being sorted out, so Bortolini could play an important backup role once the depth chart gets situated."- ESPN National Reporters
Bortolini has room to grow into his potential under the tutelage of Indy's offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. While Bortolini's starting days are in the future, he can supply solid depth behind center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries as soon as 2024.
Anthony Gould | Wide Receiver/Returner (Round 5; Pick 142)
Wide receiver and return specialist Anthony Gould showcased his potential with Indianapolis through three preseason contests.
"Gould seems like a lock to make the final roster, with a good chance to be the Colts' top return specialist, and potentially, a contributor at wide receiver."- ESPN National Reporters
Gould made most of his impact returning kicks and punts, but also helped the passing attack. After totaling an impressive 284 all-purpose yards in the preseason, it's intriguing to think about how Steichen will use Gould, especially if slot starter Josh Downs has to miss any games with his high-ankle sprain.
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker (Round 5; Pick 151)
Linebacker Jaylon Carlies is a perfect fit for what Indianapolis needed at linebacker. Carlies, more of the coverage variety, excelled against the Bengals defensively. During his 19 snaps, he tallied a 77.0 defensive and 77.7 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.
"Carlies got off to a strong start in training camp but then was slowed by injuries for nearly two weeks. But he probably has shown enough playmaking ability to make the final roster."- ESPN National Reporters
Carlies is a solid complement to Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed in the second level of Gus Bradley's defense. Look for the former Missouri Tiger to disrupt passing attacks and be all over the field making tackles once the regular season begins.
Jaylin Simpson | Cornerback (Round 5; 164th overall)
After a rocky beginning to the preseason against the Broncos, Colts safety converted cornerback, Jaylin Simpson, found solid ground to finish. Against Denver, Simpson was cooked and logged PFF defensive grades of 32.1 overall and 28.1 coverage (32 snaps). But, he improved vastly over the next two games.
"Simpson is making the transition from safety to cornerback, but whether he can do that while also locking up a spot on the final roster remains to be seen."- ESPN National Reporters
Against the Bengals, Simpson logged 66.2 overall and 65.5 coverage grades. Also, against the Arizona Cardinals, Simpson topped all Colts players with a 76.7 coverage mark (9 snaps). We'll see if he can keep adjusting from his safety position switch.
Micah Abraham | Cornerback (Round 6; Pick 201)
Micah Abraham was drafted in the sixth round out of Marshall. While Abraham's not a large cornerback, his nose for the football and instinct to force turnovers are dynamic weapons for an NFL defender. After a blistering performance against the Broncos, where he finished with a fumble forced, a defensive touchdown, and six tackles (one for loss), the hype around Abraham continued for the remainder of the preseason even though he never matched that performance again.
"He showed his playmaking ability with a strip and subsequent touchdown return in the preseason, and those traits give him a shot to stick around. He's also learning to play in the slot, adding versatility."- ESPN National Reporters
Abraham is learning to be a utility tool in coverage. By playing slot cornerback behind Kenny Moore II, Abraham can learn the trade from one of the NFL's best. Despite his sixth-round tag, Abraham might be a diamond in the rough for the 2024 season and beyond.
Jonah Laulu | Defensive Tackle (Round 7; Pick 234)
Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Jonah Laulu brings athleticism to a front that needs depth. After posting a 9.62 Relative Athletic Score during the NFL combine, the Colts couldn't let the opportunity slip in round seven to draft Laulu.
"With a loaded defensive line, the Colts have the luxury of bringing Laulu along slowly. That makes him a likely candidate for the practice squad."- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Laulu is with notables like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Raekwon Davis, so the rookie likely won't see ample field time. Instead, as ESPN's Stephen Holder details, Laulu is a possible practice squad candidate. There's plenty of competition on the defensive interior, but Laulu possesses a higher ceiling than veterans Eric Johnson II and Taven Bryan. If Indy wants to choose the upside, perhaps Laulu will make the 53-man roster.
