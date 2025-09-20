Shane Steichen Emphasizes Weight of Colts vs Titans
There is an immense amount of hype surrounding the Indianapolis Colts (2-0) as they head to Nissan Stadium this Sunday to face off against their bitter division rival, the Tennessee Titans (0-2).
While defeating the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was impressive and important, nothing compares to winning divisional games.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen knows this very well. When he was asked about whether he needs to emphasize the importance of this game, this is what the three-year leader in Indianapolis had to say.
“One hundred percent. I think championships start in the division. All games are important, but division games go a little harder," said Steichen.
"And I think our team understands that, and especially going on the road in a hostile environment, we got to be all over it. Communication, in and out of the huddle, defensively, offensively, special teams. It's going to be a big game for us.”
Indianapolis had their way with the Titans in 2024 under Steichen's leadership, taking the series 2-0 to earn the sweep. However, that was when Will Levis and Mason Rudolph led the offense.
Now, it's the dynamic rookie signal-caller, Cam Ward.
While Ward has struggled in year one, he poses a big-time threat with his great arm and ability to get out of the pocket to cause damage to defenses.
If the Colts want to defeat Ward, they must pressure him as much as possible, which puts the Indy defensive front at the height of the keys to victory. Ward has been pressured 34 times and sacked 11.
As for Indy's offense, it's simply been sensational under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones. The former Duke Blue Devil is playing his best football. Through two games, Jones has three rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, and 588 passing yards.
The offensive line will also have to set a tone against the likes of Jeffery Simmons to jar loose running back Jonathan Taylor and give Jones time to find his weapons. Thus far, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie tight end Tyler Warren are the top pass-catchers.
Yes, the Titans aren't the best team in the NFL, but they mustn't be forgotten in this matchup. They still have enough talent to upset a team like the Colts, who have struggled to get pressure on QBs or defend the run effectively.
On paper, the Colts should easily take this one. But, as many divisional battles have shown, it's not the record that matters the most. These teams and coaches know each other well, so don't be shocked if it's a clash that goes down to the wire.