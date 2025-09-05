Colts' Steichen Under Growing Pressure Entering 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are the joint holders of the fourth-longest playoff drought in the NFL entering the 2025 season, having missed the postseason for four straight years. Under head coach Shane Steichen, the team has been just a few plays short of making a return to postseason football.
In the 2023 season with Gardner Minshew at the helm, the Colts were only a few yards away from beating the Houston Texans and securing a playoff spot. In 2024, the Colts were keeping hopes alive until a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15.
Steichen's seat has gotten a little warmer each year, especially since third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is heading to the bench for the second time in his career. Indy's hopes now rely on Daniel Jones, who was cut from the New York Giants in the middle of last season.
Yahoo! Sports analyst Frank Schwab listed Steichen as one of seven coaches on the hot seat in 2025.
"Steichen hasn't been that bad in two seasons as Indianapolis' head coach, posting a 17-17 record, but he also hasn't taken the team to the playoffs," Schwab wrote. "Another season of poor quarterback play, whether it's current starter Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson Sr. taking over, along with the team finishing below .500 again might cause a change. The late Jim Irsay stuck with Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard after an 8-9 finish last season but Irsay's daughters are in charge after his death this offseason. They might not have the same level of patience if progress isn't shown."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Despite some criticism, Steichen has thoroughly backed Jones to be the season-long starter.
“Look, he's our starting quarterback for the season," Steichen said. I don't want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his abilities... I think that he's proven that he's played good football in that 2022 season. He had a hell of a year that year. I think that was the highest completion rate in Giants franchise history that season. So, he's proven to do it. I know he's had his ups and downs, but everyone's journey is different. I feel confident in his abilities.”
Irsay's daughters have fully backed Steichen to be the head coach this season, but you have to wonder how short the leash is. One would imagine that making it back to the playoffs is the expectation, especially considering the number of defensive changes this offseason.
The Colts brought in safety Cam Bynum and cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard to repair the Indianapolis secondary that allowed the third-highest completion percentage in the league last season (69.36%). With new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in charge, the expectations have risen for this Indianapolis defense.
The Colts face their first test against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, as they look to end an 11-year winless streak in season openers.