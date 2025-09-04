Colts' Lou Anarumo Among NFL's Most Influential
The Indianapolis Colts' front office decided the defense needed new leadership after three unsuccessful seasons with Gus Bradley. The veteran coordinator was not re-signed, but the Colts felt there was enough talent on defense to make something of the unit.
It seemed like the proper leadership was missing - enter Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo has been an NFL coordinator for eight total seasons (Miami Dolphins 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 2019-2025). Anarumo is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL, and with good reason; his complex and ever-changing scheme has shown it can confuse quarterbacks, even the likes of Patrick Mahomes.
It's safe to say that if the Colts want to get to the playoffs, or do the improbable, win Super Bowl LIX, it will take a great showing from Anarumo's defense to support the Daniel Jones-led offense of Shane Steichen.
This is why Anarumo is 54th on Sports Illustrated's 60 most influential people of the NFL season. Matt Verderame doesn't limit this to players; he also includes coaches. Here's what was said about the venerable coach.
"Anarumo is one of the league’s best defensive coordinators, as evidenced by his success in beating both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the playoffs, while holding them to a combined 30 points during his tenure with the Bengals."
To say you've outsmarted the likes of Mahomes and Josh Allen is impressive. Anarumo was also in a division that featured Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) twice a year, so he's seen nearly every elite-level QB type to this point in his tenure.
This will only benefit the Colts, especially with newly-added depth to his cornerback room.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Verderame continues on Anarumo.
"Now in Indianapolis, Anarumo takes over a group which includes defensive tackle DeForest Bucker, edge rusher Laiatu Latu, corner Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. Last year, the Colts ranked 24th defensively and 26th against the pass. If Anarumo can get the unit to level up, Indianapolis will be a factor in the AFC South."
While Anarumo struggled a bit during his final two seasons with the Bengals, his talent wasn't the greatest. Outside of All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, Cincy's defense lacked high-level prowess.
As Verderame mentions, Anarumo has a leveled-up roster he can work with in a winnable division like the AFC South. There's enough skill on this side of the ball that the defense should have no issue being better than last year. If that isn't the case, things might get dicey quickly for Anarumo.
Another thing to note is the respect the Colts' franchise has for Anarumo. Names like Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, Justin Walley, Xavien Howard, and Mekhi Becton were all players Anarumo pressed for to add to his cornerback and safety rooms.
Anarumo also has Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Nick Cross to work with, giving him a potentially great secondary heading into a big 2025 campaign and season-opener against the Miami Dolphins.
It's incredibly unlikely that Indianapolis wins the Super Bowl. But, if this were to happen by the craziest of chances, it's probable to believe that Anarumo upgrading the defensive performance was a big piece of that accomplishment.