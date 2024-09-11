Colts Sign Two Veteran Defensive Backs in Wake of Major Injury
The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a major blow this week with the season-ending knee injury to top outside cornerback JuJu Brents.
The corner group and defensive back room as a whole were already heavily scrutinized from the outside due to their lack of depth and experience, and now they will face a test they really didn't need.
As a result of Brents' injury, the Colts are calling their attention to reinforcements in the secondary, as they signed veteran free agents cornerback Kelvin Joseph and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the practice squad on Wednesday. They also elevated cornerback Chris Lammons from the practice squad on Tuesday. In corresponding moves, the Colts placed Brents on the Injured Reserve list and waived defensive end Titus Leo from the practice squad.
Joseph (6'1", 195, 24 years old) was originally a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft (44th overall) but has bounced around since then with the Miami Dolphins (2023), Seattle Seahawks (2023), and Kansas City Chiefs (2024).
He last played substantially in 2022 with Dallas and has spent a good deal of time on practice squads since then, earning occasional call-ups. In 31 career games (3 starts), he has 39 tackles (1 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 pass breakups.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harrison and Lammons were both veterans who'd already been with the Colts since last offseason. Harrison was a preseason roster cut for the Colts this summer, while Lammons was as well but was re-signed to the practice squad. He was called up last week for the Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans but reverted back to the practice squad after the game.
The Colts now have a cornerback group consisting of Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, Samuel Womack III, and Lammons, with David Long Jr., Jaylin Simpson, Ameer Speed, and Joseph on the practice squad.
At safety, the Colts have Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Trevor Denbow on the active roster, with Marcel Dabo and Harrison on the practice squad.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.