Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Detroit Lions | Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts' snap counts for Week 12 have been tallied, revealing interesting numbers for some players.

Noah Gebert

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.

OFFENSE

Player

Snaps

%

Anthony Richardson

55

100%

Matt Goncalves

55

100%

Quenton Nelson

55

100%

Tanor Bortolini

55

100%

Dalton Tucker

55

100%

Braden Smith

55

100%

Jonathan Taylor

53

96%

Michael Pittman Jr.

41

75%

Alec Pierce

40

73%

Kylen Granson

35

64%

Andrew Ogletree

30

55%

Josh Downs

29

53%

Mo Alie-Cox

23

42%

Adonai Mitchell

12

22%

Ashton Dulin

10

18%

Trey Sermon

2

4%

Anthony Richardson again played every offensive snap in his second week since earning back the starting job. Joining him in the 100-percent club this week are offensive linemen Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Dalton Tucker, and Braden Smith. With the potential return of left tackle Bernhard Raimann looming as he progresses through the concussion protocol, there could be some changes to this unit as soon as next week.

Jonathan Taylor played in 53 of the 55 offensive snaps this week despite only tallying one carry in the second half. Michael Pittman Jr. once again took over as the number one wideout in terms of snaps while continuing to battle through his back injury. This came at the cost of snaps for rookie Adonai Mitchell, who seemed to have a disconnect with Richardson throughout the game.

DEFENSE

Player

Snaps

%

Zaire Franklin

72

100%

Nick Cross

72

100%

Julian Blackmon

72

100%

Kenny Moore II

72

100%

Jaylon Jones

72

100%

E.J. Speed

70

97%

DeForest Buckner

54

75%

Dayo Odeyingbo

47

65%

Samuel Womack III

44

61%

Laiatu Latu

43

60%

Kwity Paye

40

56%

Grover Stewart

39

54%

Grant Stuard

27

38%

Tyquan Lewis

25

35%

Raekwon Davis

21

29%

Taven Bryan

20

28%

Rodney Thomas

2

3%

On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100 percent of the snaps (72 total): Zaire FranklinKenny Moore IIJaylon JonesJulian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. The Colts utilized a fifth defensive back (Samuel Womack III) on 61 percent of their plays, while Grant Stuard operated as the third linebacker while the Colts ran their 4-3 front.

Along the defensive line,  DeForest Buckner led the way, playing 75 percent of the defensive snaps and healthy doses of Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, and Taven Bryan rotated on the interior. Tyquan Lewis' return from injured reserve was the biggest story for the Colts' front four this week. He marked his return to the field with 25 defensive snaps. It will be worth monitoring his usage in the coming weeks as he was playing closer to 60-70 percent of defensive snaps prior to his elbow injury.

