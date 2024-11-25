Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Detroit Lions | Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.
OFFENSE
Player
Snaps
%
Anthony Richardson
55
100%
Matt Goncalves
55
100%
Quenton Nelson
55
100%
Tanor Bortolini
55
100%
Dalton Tucker
55
100%
Braden Smith
55
100%
Jonathan Taylor
53
96%
Michael Pittman Jr.
41
75%
Alec Pierce
40
73%
Kylen Granson
35
64%
Andrew Ogletree
30
55%
Josh Downs
29
53%
Mo Alie-Cox
23
42%
Adonai Mitchell
12
22%
Ashton Dulin
10
18%
Trey Sermon
2
4%
Anthony Richardson again played every offensive snap in his second week since earning back the starting job. Joining him in the 100-percent club this week are offensive linemen Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Dalton Tucker, and Braden Smith. With the potential return of left tackle Bernhard Raimann looming as he progresses through the concussion protocol, there could be some changes to this unit as soon as next week.
Jonathan Taylor played in 53 of the 55 offensive snaps this week despite only tallying one carry in the second half. Michael Pittman Jr. once again took over as the number one wideout in terms of snaps while continuing to battle through his back injury. This came at the cost of snaps for rookie Adonai Mitchell, who seemed to have a disconnect with Richardson throughout the game.
DEFENSE
Player
Snaps
%
Zaire Franklin
72
100%
Nick Cross
72
100%
Julian Blackmon
72
100%
Kenny Moore II
72
100%
Jaylon Jones
72
100%
E.J. Speed
70
97%
DeForest Buckner
54
75%
Dayo Odeyingbo
47
65%
Samuel Womack III
44
61%
Laiatu Latu
43
60%
Kwity Paye
40
56%
Grover Stewart
39
54%
Grant Stuard
27
38%
Tyquan Lewis
25
35%
Raekwon Davis
21
29%
Taven Bryan
20
28%
Rodney Thomas
2
3%
On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100 percent of the snaps (72 total): Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. The Colts utilized a fifth defensive back (Samuel Womack III) on 61 percent of their plays, while Grant Stuard operated as the third linebacker while the Colts ran their 4-3 front.
Along the defensive line, DeForest Buckner led the way, playing 75 percent of the defensive snaps and healthy doses of Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, and Taven Bryan rotated on the interior. Tyquan Lewis' return from injured reserve was the biggest story for the Colts' front four this week. He marked his return to the field with 25 defensive snaps. It will be worth monitoring his usage in the coming weeks as he was playing closer to 60-70 percent of defensive snaps prior to his elbow injury.
