3 Colts Who May Become Surprise Starters
After the Indianapolis Colts concluded their first preseason game against the Denver Broncos, losing 34-30, there was plenty to dissect for the young team led by Shane Steichen. One subject to stand out was the possibility of multiple positions for Indianapolis being up for grabs from a starting perspective. While it's just a single preseason contest in the books, there's enough to consider which players might have a chance to overshoot expectations and become starters as soon as the 2024 season begins.
Kylen Granson | Tight End
Veteran tight end Kylen Granson has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts. In his three seasons, he’s secured 72 catches for 776 receiving yards and one touchdown. While these numbers aren’t earth-shattering, Granson still led Indy’s tight ends last year in catches (30), receiving yards (368), and targets (50). Granson is elite at route separation and can win in a foot race with solid speed, but he’s limited in what he can do as a blocker. With this limitation, Granson was expected to be more of a move tight end and lose snaps to a player like Jelani Woods.
But Woods is why Granson makes this surprise list. Against the Broncos, Will Mallory did lead the charge in snap count (17, Pro Football Focus), but Granson will be trusted once the season begins over anybody else in this room. Woods hasn’t impressed in training camp and looked behind pace with the second and third-team offenses on Sunday.
Granson may not be the coolest-looking option to get the most snaps at tight end for Indianapolis, but it’s likely to happen with Woods not being anywhere near ready to start. There’s even a chance that, if this trend continues and leaks into the regular season, Granson finishes 2024 with career-best numbers. We’ll see if Woods can ascend and take over this position group, otherwise, expect Granson to lead the way.
Nick Cross | Free Safety
Free safety Nick Cross hasn’t had the easiest path through his first couple of seasons in the NFL. The hype surrounding Cross was real after Indy traded up to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft through the third round. However, Cross wasn’t ready to start as a rookie in 2022 and didn’t see high quantities of snaps in 2023. These realities made the potential of signing two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons a big possibility.
However, after reports of visits to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, it appears on the surface that Indy has little interest in signing outside help. In Sunday’s contest, Cross saw 33 snaps and posted PFF defensive grades of 78.2 overall, 70.1 coverage, and 72.5 run defense. While it is only a preseason game, Cross looked solid on the field. If the 22-year-old can find his footing opposite strong safety Julian Blackmon, he’ll make Indianapolis look like geniuses. However, if there must be a rotational approach and limitation to Cross’s on-field exposure again, not signing Simmons may haunt the Colts for years ahead.
Adonai Mitchell | Wide Receiver
While rookie pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell saw just 11 offensive snaps on Sunday, he showed the potential to be placed elsewhere other than outside. Taking eight of those 11 snaps on routes, Mitchell played four in the slot and outside. Amid second-year wide receiver Josh Downs’s ankle injury, Mitchell is getting more chances to perform and showcase why he may need more playing time already.
Alec Pierce still commands the advantage over Mitchell on contested catches and blocking but might not be able to stave him away for long. Don’t be shocked if Mitchell somehow outperforms Pierce in the upcoming joint practices and remaining preseason games, warranting him the designated WR3 role for Indianapolis as a rookie once Downs returns.
Mitchell has plenty of time to learn, grow, and adjust to the elite-level speed of NFL coverages. But his otherworldly athleticism, hands, and great route tree knowledge might all be better than Pierce already. If Mitchell can harness these qualities in the upcoming weeks, Steichen may not be able to deny the former Texas Longhorns standout a starting role to some capacity.
