Colts, Texans Announce Inactives for Sunday: Healthiest They've Been
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) struck a terrific win this week before ever stepping foot on the field Sunday at NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (5-2). Two of their best players, running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who have been out with ankle injuries for the last three and five games, respectively, were both cleared to return for this game.
Taylor left the Colts' Week 4 matchup early with his injury and had yet to practice before this week. Buckner's high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2 was even worse, forcing him onto the Injured Reserve list for the first time in his career before he also returned to practice this week.
On Friday, the Colts ruled out defensive end Genard Avery (foot) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder), while Buckner and linebacker Cameron McGrone (elbow) both remained on IR and were listed as questionable for Sunday. However, the team gave a significant update on these players on Saturday. The Colts announced they activated Buckner and McGrone from IR and removed their injury status for Sunday. They also placed Carlies on IR and waived running back Evan Hull.
The Texans, meanwhile, listed starting defenders linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) as out on Friday, while fellow starting linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) was questionable.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery (foot)
- QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency QB3)
- WR Anthony Gould
- DE Isaiah Land
- CB David Long Jr.
- C Danny Pinter
This is arguably the healthiest the Colts have been since the beginning of the year, with only one player being out due to injury in Avery, and it being a player who may have been a healthy scratch otherwise.
The Colts getting both Taylor and Buckner back is huge. It's another opportunity to have quarterback Anthony Richardson and Taylor together, and Buckner puts the defensive line at relative full strength.
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)
- G Nick Broeker
- CB Myles Bryant
- WR Steven Sims
- LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion)
- S Jimmie Ward (groin)
The Texans will be without three starters on defense in Al-Shaair, To'oTo'o, and Ward, so they are far from full strength. Can the Colts' offense capitalize?
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.