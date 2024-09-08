Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans prepare to finally kick their seasons off on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 pm ET, but first, they've announced their lists of inactive players.
On Friday, the Colts ruled out wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) and listed kicker Matt Gay (hernia) as questionable. Gay was ultimately made inactive. Meanwhile, the Texans listed safety M.J. Stewart (knee) as out on Friday.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- IOL Tanor Bortolini
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- CB Dallis Flowers
- OT Blake Freeland
- K Matt Gay (hernia)
- WR Josh Downs (ankle)
- TE Will Mallory
Downs originally suffered a high ankle sprain in early August and has been replaced in the lineup primarily by rookie AD Mitchell, but the Colts have also rotated looks in the slot for Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Anthony Gould.
With Gay out, undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader will get the nod against Houston.
The Colts elevated cornerback Chris Lammons and Shrader from the practice squad on Saturday. They'll revert to the practice squad again after the game.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- RB Cam Akers
- G Nick Broeker
- LB Jamal Hill
- WR John Metchie III
- S M.J. Stewart (knee)
The Texans are in great shape, health-wise after getting stars Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Laremy Tunsil (knee) back in time for the regular season. Stewart is the only player out for them, but he's not a starter, so there should be minimal impact defensively.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.