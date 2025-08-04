Colts Third-Rounder Smashing Draft Tag in Training Camp
Last season, the Indianapolis Colts' secondary was one of the worst in the NFL. The group allowed a 69.36% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks (30th in NFL) and over 229 passing yards per game (26th in NFL).
To help solve their defensive issues, the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum in free agency before drafting Justin Walley in the third round of the NFL draft. The three of them will collaborate under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to fix the issues that Gus Bradley's group left behind.
Ward was signed to be the team's premier corner, but the spot across from him is still up for grabs. Through the first week or so of training camp, reports suggest that Walley is emerging as the favorite to be the Colts' other starter.
Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski thinks Walley will be a day one impact player for Indianapolis, naming him as one of 10 non-first-round rookies who have a chance to break through in year one.
"The Indianapolis Colts' Justin Walley rounds out this list and the trio of cornerbacks included. He was easily the biggest Day 2 surprise among those mentioned," Sobleski wrote. "Everyone else previously listed was expected to fall within that range, while Walley tended to be viewed as a Day 3 prospect, whom the Colts fell in love with throughout the draft process. Over the last two seasons, the Colts leaned heavily on the draft-and-develop approach to their group of cornerbacks. It didn't go well. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was relieved of his duties."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen now find themselves on the hot seat, hence the organization's newfound aggressiveness in free agency to sign proven veterans Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to be their No. 1 corner and top safety," Sobleski continued. "Ward's inclusion wasn't enough. The Colts drafted Walley with this year's 80th overall pick to compete with the other young corners already on the roster. The rookie continues to impress with his natural and fluid coverage skills."
Ward is entering his eighth year of professional football after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The experienced veteran spoke on Walley's first few practices, saying he's a "dog".
"He's shown me he can be a dog," Ward said. "He can cover real well. ... I think he got it in him. He got that it factor in him. He's confident in himself. He's not scared. … I've been proud of him so far."
When Walley was asked how having seasoned players in Ward and Kenny Moore II has impacted his game; he showed nothing but respect.
“It’s really helpful, especially for the higher IQ level plays," Walley said. "They really give me insight. Like, some days they're not out there with me, they watch from the sideline and say, ‘Hey, did you see it like this? Well, I saw it like this.’ So, for them to share how they see things really helps me out a lot on the field.”
Walley will finish out training camp over the next week as the Colts prepare for their season-opening matchup against the Miami Dolphins on September 7th.