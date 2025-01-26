Analyst Ranks Colts' Tight End Room Bottom-Tier in Efficiency
It's well known at this point that the Indianapolis Colts tight end room was brutal as a pass-catching unit in 2024. Whether Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco took the offensive reins didn't matter, Indy's tight ends were almost non-existent downfield.
It was made more apparent with a graphic from Mile High Report's Joe Mahoney breaking down the receiving prowess of all 32 tight end rooms. While Mahoney's team, the Denver Broncos, were at the bottom, Indy isn't trailing far at 31st.
The Colts only secured 39 catches as a tight end room, and while the Broncos are last on this chart for efficiency, Indy's was arguably the bottom-dweller.
Below are the brief statistics (targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns) for all four Colts tight ends who caught a pass in 2024.
Kylen Granson | 31 targets; 14 catches; 182 receiving yards; 0 touchdowns
Mo Alie-Cox | 22 targets; 12 catches; 147 receiving yards; 1 touchdown
Drew Ogletree | 14 targets; 9 catches; 109 receiving yards; 1 touchdown
Will Mallory | 8 targets; 4 catches; 29 receiving yards; 0 touchdowns
If Indianapolis wants to progress Shane Steichen's offense a true tight end must emerge. It's fair to say that the blocking was often on point, as Pro Football Focus has Granson (65.9), Alie-Cox (64.2), and Ogletree (70.3) all blocked in the run effectively.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, in the NFL a pass-catching tight end can elevate an offense by taking over the middle of the field, redzone, or short-yardage passing situations. A quarterback who struggled like Richardson did with his accuracy likely benefits big from a reliable tight end.
Draft prospects like Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland have been considered fits for Indianapolis. While the Colts still have the athletic Jelani Woods in the room, he's been out for two seasons with season-wiping injuries. Sadly, he can't be remotely relied upon until a Hail Mary is answered.
The most attractive options available in free agency are names like Tyler Conklin and Juwan Johnson. While these two, and others, can make a splash, Chris Ballard needs to get a young and bright player instead of a veteran.
There is a great likelihood that Ballard goes the route of tight end for the 14th overall selection, or maybe higher if Indy decides a trade is necessary to secure the player. It might sound off to say-but Richardson's future might depend on securing a reliable tight end.
The Colts haven't had much at this position since Eric Ebron's immaculate 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, so it's time to adjust that narrative. The Colts have Granson and Alie-Cox as free agents, so we'll see how they address the room as the 2025 offseason is in full-steam.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.