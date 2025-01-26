The Bronco TE room was arguably the worst in the NFL in 2024.

Ranks:

TGT - 30th

REC - 30th

CATCH% - 22nd

REC Yds - 30th

REC TD - T-13th

REC 1D - Dead Last



at least they only had one drop which was tied for league lead among TE rooms