Colts Tight Ends Might Be Trade Targets
The Indianapolis Colts finally addressed their tight end problem by acquiring Tyler Warren out of Penn State with the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Warren is a rookie, but is likely the TE1 with Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory behind him on the depth chart.
Speaking of those last three, they aren't 100 percent off-limits to potential deals thrown Indianapolis' way. One team that stands out is the Miami Dolphins, who traded their starting tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Dolphins opted to snag former tight end Darren Waller, who decided to come out of retirement to join the AFC East. Waller will start, but behind him is a lack of depth.
Since the Dolphins recently activated a trade, could that mean more is in store to add talent behind Waller? If they strike a deal with the Colts, it might be for one of these three names.
Mo Alie-Cox
Alie-Cox is who he is: a blocking tight end who can be a solid red zone threat. Through his veteran career of seven years in the Circle City, he's snagged 114 catches for 1,433 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Alie-Cox is a role player, but the touchdowns tell a deeper story. He's scored every 7.6 catches and can be a great backup to Waller, especially in the red zone and in the ground game. Alie-Cox wouldn't cost Miami much and brings veteranship to a room that needs more.
Drew Ogletree
Similar to Alie-Cox, Ogletree is a blocker with athletic upside as a receiver. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his rookie year, Ogletree returned in 2023 and showed limited brightness as a pass-catcher, securing only nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Ogletree followed 2023 with another nine catches for 109 receiving yards and one score. If the Dolphins were to trade for Ogletree, they're doing so for his blocking ability. Ogletree can run the seam and be a mismatch for defenders but has shown minute skill as an offensive threat.
Will Mallory
Former Miami Hurricanes tight end Mallory was taken by the Colts in 2023 with the 162nd overall pick in the fifth round. Mallory is purely a receiving weapon at the position and isn't much of a blocker. However, he was the fastest tight end in the 2023 draft, which enticed Chris Ballard to bring him to Indy.
Mallory started his career with minimal but promising production. He caught 18 passes on 26 targets for 207 receiving yards and 11 first downs. But, as with the entire tight end position for the Colts last year, Mallory fell to four receptions for 29 yards and was not effective. If Miami secured a Colts tight end, it's more likely to be Alie-Cox or Ogletree to pair as a blocker with Waller, rather than a second receiving tight end.
