Colts vs. Titans Best Bets - Feed Taylor, Fade Ward
Week 8 is here, and player props have officially dropped for the Indianapolis Colts–Tennessee Titans matchup. We’re sitting at 20–8 on Colts Best Bets this season, coming off another strong 4–1 week.
In the last meeting between these teams, we went 3–2 while leaning heavily on star running back Jonathan Taylor. That same approach could be back in play this weekend.
Let's take a look at some valuable props for this Week 8 matchup.
Back in Week 3, Taylor torched Tennessee for 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns. You can bet Shane Steichen will once again lean on his star back to carry the offense.
Recently, we’ve been riding Taylor’s Anytime TD prop, and it’s been cashing at an incredible rate. He has 17 touchdowns over the last 10 games. Now it’s time to take things a step further.
That brings us to Jonathan Taylor Over 1.5 Touchdowns (+125). I love this plus-money play — he scored three times in their last matchup, and right now nobody in football can slow him down.
Taylor has hit this +1.5 TD line in three of his last five games. He already has three triple-touchdown performances in seven games this year.
Next up, we’re sticking with Taylor, but this one comes through the air. Taylor Over 2.5 Receptions (-154) is our next best bet.
The odds aren’t great, but there’s a reason for that. He’s hit this mark in five straight games, totaling 18 receptions over that span.
Taylor also had three receptions in their last meeting. The volume has been steady and the Titans haven’t proven they can limit him as a receiver.
Now that it’s clear we’re loading up on Taylor props, let’s flip to the other sideline. The Colts’ secondary has allowed 740 combined passing yards over the last two games to Jacoby Brissett and Justin Herbert.
With the Colts’ banged-up secondary and Tennessee likely playing from behind most of Sunday, the Titans’ passing attack offers sneaky value. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will be throwing early and often — and his decision-making has been shaky.
That’s why Ward Over 0.5 Interceptions (-177) is one of my favorite plays of the week. Ward has thrown at least one interception in five straight games, and the Colts remain the only defense in the NFL to force a turnover in every game this season.
It’s the perfect storm — a rookie who forces throws against a defense that thrives on creating mistakes. Expect at least one bad decision to turn into points for Indianapolis.
Even with a pick likely, Ward should still rack up plenty of attempts. That leads us to Cam Ward Over 19.5 Pass Completions (-136).
He’s cleared this number in four of his last five games, including 25 completions in each of his last two. Facing a Colts secondary that ranks 22nd in coverage, per PFF, the volume should be there once again.
To round things out, we’ll target a quiet but valuable angle. Titans RB Tony Pollard Over 14.5 Receiving Yards (-114) is a smart way to close the card.
Pollard had 43 receiving yards in Week 7 against the Patriots, showing he’s becoming a reliable outlet in Tennessee’s passing game.
With Indianapolis boasting the league’s 12th-ranked pass rush, expect Ward to rely on quick throws and check-downs to Pollard and Tyjae Spears. It’s a line Pollard should be able to clear with ease as Tennessee looks to stay alive through the air.
The Colts have been one of the most profitable teams to bet on this season because their identity is clear. They control the trenches, win the turnover battle, and force opponents to play from behind.
The formula for Week 8 feels familiar — ride the Colts’ stars and bet on the Titans to play from behind. With Taylor heating up and Cam Ward under pressure, this matchup has value written all over it.
