Colts Training Camp Storylines, Richardson’s Health and Development
The Indianapolis Colts have an overlooked offense in a stacked AFC conference for 2024. Last year, Shane Steichen coached a Colts squad that was riddled with injuries, but the most crucial was to quarterback Anthony Richardson. Along with Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor was coming fresh off a roller-coaster off-season full of contract drama and injury rehab (high ankle sprain that required surgery). But, these two together present explosiveness which could launch Steichen's offensive aspirations to new heights.
Sports Illustrated put together a list of each NFL franchise and the biggest story entering 2024 training camps. Colts on SI's Jake Arthur proclaims the imperative nature of having both Richardson and Taylor on the field for Indianapolis as the biggest subject ahead of camp. Without them, it might be another season of ups and downs for Steichen's offensive troops.
Anthony Richardson’s health, development and growth in Year 2. The Colts’ lack of outside moves this offseason put a big investment in the Richardson basket. The Colts’ offense won’t know its full potential until there is a mix of Shane Steichen with a healthy Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.- Jake Arthur | Colts on SI
If the combination of Richardson and Taylor can establish a rhythm from week one on, they can start to develop on-field rapport and get cleaner with performance. The Colts also have a pass-catching unit that isn't the topic of much national coverage, with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell occupying the group. But Richardson and Taylor elevate their potential considerably, making up a unique blend of weapons for Steichen's scheme.
Along with these skill positions and quarterback setup, Indianapolis has the offensive line to make good things happen. Center Ryan Kelly, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and right guard Will Fries all had improved 2023 campaigns from the previous. Also, left guard Quenton Nelson logged his sixth-straight Pro Bowl and right tackle Braden Smith showed he's a stalwart if healthy (10 games played in 2023).
2024 is approaching and the expectations for Richardson heading the Colts offense are mounting. Along with Richardson, former All-Pro Taylor needs a statement campaign to show the league his 2021 season wasn't a fluke. With a conference and AFC South division that is filled with competitive teams, the Colts must have Richardson and Taylor on the field to have a chance at making the playoffs.
