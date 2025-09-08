Colts' Tyler Warren Earning Top-Notch Respect
The Indianapolis Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins in their season opener, earning their first Week 1 win since 2013. Highly efficient play from six-year veteran Daniel Jones spearheaded the Colts' winning efforts as a rowdy Lucas Oil crowd backed the home team all the way through.
Heading into the game, most analysts figured the Colts would focus on establishing the run. Instead, head coach Shane Steichen wisely drew up a few easy completions to allow both Jones and rookie tight end Tyler Warren to settle into the flow of things.
Jones' first completion was a short crosser to Warren for 14 yards, and the Indianapolis offense never looked back. Warren finished the day with seven catches for 77 yards, breaking the NFL record for the most catches by a rookie tight end in their first game (Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. accomplished the same feat).
After the game, reporters asked veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. about Warren's performance. Pittman had nothing but praise for how the rookie fared, saying it "could've been worse" for the Dolphins' defense.
“Honestly, it could’ve been even worse (for the Dolphins defense), but we just spread it out so much," Pittman said. "We could spam him with targets. He could have 200 yards (with) the way that he plays.”
As Pittman mentioned, the Colts spread the ball well. Seven different guys had a reception, with Mo Alie-Cox being the other tight end who hauled in a catch.
Warren's performance is something the Colts have been missing from their tight ends for a long time. Last year, Indy's entire tight end group failed to surpass 500 yards. Once Warren's name was called with the 14th overall pick, fans were hoping that he could solve one of their worst offensive issues.
Warren played exactly as-advertised in his NFL debut, hauling in most of his targets and getting things done across the field. He even got a carry as a fullback for three yards, demonstrating his elite versatility that made him such a highly coveted prospect.
Steichen had a clear plan on how to utilize Warren, and that plan was perfectly executed with Jones under center.
Outside of his receiving prowess, Warren showed that he can be an every-down tight end by making key blocks for rushers. Ever since Jack Doyle retired, the Colts have been missing a guy who can be a vertical threat and a top-notch blocker.
At 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, Warren's frame allows him to eat hits from the defense. Having a big target with reliable hands is something the Colts have needed for years, and they finally have their solution.
Next Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos will be a tougher task for the Colts' offense. Denver allowed zero touchdowns in their Week 1 victory against the Tennesee Titans, and they'll look to keep that trend going in Indianapolis.